BIRMINGHAM, England (August 6) — Recap and results from the women’s and men’s 4x100m relay semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday (6). England, Nigeria, and Jamaica were among the highlighted teams in action here today on Day 5 at Alexander Stadium. Please read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 order of events; how to watch on Aug. 6

In the women’s 4x100m relay semi-final results, Jamaica clocked 43.66 seconds to win the first heat ahead of India, at 44.45 secs, and Scotland with 45.39 secs in third place. The Jamaicans are expected to strengthen for the final with the addition of four-time individual Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Nigeria, meanwhile, is the fastest qualifier heading into the final after posting a very brisk 42.57 seconds to win the second semis. England also dipped under 43-seconds when finishing second at 42.97, while Australia held off the fast-finishing Trinidad and Tobago team, 43.47 to 43.48.

Both teams also advanced to the final, along with Ghana which ran 44.32 for fifth place.

In the men’s 4x100m relay semi-finals, England breezed into the final with the fastest time –clocking 38.48 to take the first of the two heats ahead of Trinidad and Tobago which ran 38.84 for second place.

Nigeria finished on top in heat two with a time of 38.85 secs, the third-fastest from the semi-finals overall, while Kenya, anchored by 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala, ran a national record 38.92 in second place.

Ghana crossed the line third, but was later disqualified.

Jamaica did not field a men’s team.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 4x100m relay semi-finals results

Round 1 – Heat 1 Rank CGA Team Time 1 JAM Jamaica 43.66 Q 2 IND India 44.45 Q 3 SCO Scotland 45.39 Q 4 SGP Singapore 45.58 SB 5 MLT Malta 45.59 PB 6 MDV Maldives 49.19 PB

Round 1 – Heat 2 Rank CGA Team Time 1 NGR Nigeria 42.57 Q 2 ENG England 42.72 SB Q 3 AUS Australia 43.47 Q 4 TTO Trinidad and Tobago 43.48 SB q 5 GHA Ghana 44.32 SB q 6 PNG Papua New Guinea 45.38 PB

Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 4x100m relay semi-finals results

Round 1 – Heat 1 Rank CGA Team Time 1 ENG England 38.48 SB Q 2 TTO Trinidad and Tobago 38.84 SB Q 3 GUY Guyana 39.82 SB Q 4 SGP Singapore 39.95 q 5 SAM Samoa 40.6 SB 6 MSR Montserrat 41.47 PB DNF AUS Australia

Round 1 – Heat 2 Rank CGA Team Time 1 NGR Nigeria 38.85 Q 2 KEN Kenya 38.92 PB Q 3 GAM The Gambia 39.77 SB Q 4 LCA Saint Lucia 39.96 PB q 5 TCA Turks and Caicos Islands 41.17 PB DQ GHA Ghana