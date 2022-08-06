Commonwealth Games 2022 4x100m relay semi-finals results
  • Save

BIRMINGHAM, England (August 6) — Recap and results from the women’s and men’s 4x100m relay semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday (6). England, Nigeria, and Jamaica were among the highlighted teams in action here today on Day 5 at Alexander Stadium. Please read more: Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 order of events; how to watch on Aug. 6

In the women’s 4x100m relay semi-final results, Jamaica clocked 43.66 seconds to win the first heat ahead of India, at 44.45 secs, and Scotland with 45.39 secs in third place. The Jamaicans are expected to strengthen for the final with the addition of four-time individual Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Nigeria, meanwhile, is the fastest qualifier heading into the final after posting a very brisk 42.57 seconds to win the second semis. England also dipped under 43-seconds when finishing second at 42.97, while Australia held off the fast-finishing Trinidad and Tobago team, 43.47 to 43.48.

Both teams also advanced to the final, along with Ghana which ran 44.32 for fifth place.

In the men’s 4x100m relay semi-finals, England breezed into the final with the fastest time –clocking 38.48 to take the first of the two heats ahead of Trinidad and Tobago which ran 38.84 for second place.

Nigeria finished on top in heat two with a time of 38.85 secs, the third-fastest from the semi-finals overall, while Kenya, anchored by 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala, ran a national record 38.92 in second place.

Ghana crossed the line third, but was later disqualified.

Jamaica did not field a men’s team.

Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s 4x100m relay semi-finals results

Round 1 – Heat 1
RankCGATeamTime
1JAMJamaica43.66Q
2INDIndia44.45Q
3SCOScotland45.39Q
4SGPSingapore45.58SB
5MLTMalta45.59PB
6MDVMaldives49.19PB

Round 1 – Heat 2 
RankCGATeamTime
1NGRNigeria42.57Q
2ENGEngland42.72SBQ
3AUSAustralia43.47Q
4TTOTrinidad and Tobago43.48SBq
5GHAGhana44.32SBq
6PNGPapua New Guinea45.38PB

Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s 4x100m relay semi-finals results

Round 1 – Heat 1
RankCGATeamTime
1ENGEngland38.48SBQ
2TTOTrinidad and Tobago38.84SBQ
3GUYGuyana39.82SBQ
4SGPSingapore39.95q
5SAMSamoa40.6SB
6MSRMontserrat41.47PB
DNFAUSAustralia

Round 1 – Heat 2
RankCGATeamTime
1NGRNigeria38.85Q
2KENKenya38.92PBQ
3GAMThe Gambia39.77SBQ
4LCASaint Lucia39.96PBq
5TCATurks and Caicos Islands41.17PB
DQGHAGhana
0 Shares

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.