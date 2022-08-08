Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce blasted to 10.67 seconds (+1.3 m/s) in the 100m to break the meeting record at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial 2022 in Szekesfehervar, Hungary on Monday (8). Watch Fraser-Pryce dominated the field at the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meetings.

The five-time world champion who was coming off a world-leading 10.66 performance at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Poland over the weekend, was stopping the clock at 10.67 secs for the fourth time this season, including her performance at the World Athletics Championships to win the gold medal in the 100m in Oregon, last month.

Fraser-Pryce got away to another rocketed start to get a big jump on the field before pulling away from her rivals to extend her winning streak in the event in finals to five races.

The 25-year-old revealed after the race that she “wasn’t feeling too well,” yet still she managed to run another time that is only bettered by her own world lead.

“It was one of those days where I wasn’t feeling too well, but I just wanted to execute and have a good run,” the Jamaica sprint sensation said. “I did not feel too well before the run as I had a bad accident with one of my teeth so the result was also surprising for me as well.

Fraser-Pryce got a jump on the field in the opening 20 meters to record a fifth sub-10.7 clocking in 2022 and she believes she can do even more.

“I definitely have more to give. I just need to watch the races and work at it a little more. But it definitely feels good to hit 10.6 consistently throughout the year.”

USA’s Tamari Davis was a distant second in 10.92 secs with Switzerland World Indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji taking third place in 10.99.

“It was a special and really great experience to run among these ladies, it helps me to work on my times and grow into a better athlete,” said Davis. “I really enjoyed this race today.”

Twanisha Terry of the USA finished fourth in 11.02 with fifth going to Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison in 11.06.

Istvan Gyulai Memorial 2022 women’s 100m results

Women’s 100m Final, Wind: +1.3 PLACE NAME NAT. MARK 1 Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE JAM 10.67 2 Tamari DAVIS USA 10.92 3 Mujinga KAMBUNDJI SUI 10.99 4 Twanisha TERRY USA 11.02 5 Natasha MORRISON JAM 11.06 6 Briana WILLIAMS JAM 11.14 7 Morolake AKINOSUN USA 11.34 8 Boglárka TAKÁCS HUN 11.56