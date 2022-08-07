POLAND —— Shericka Jackson clocked 21.84 seconds to win the women’s 200m at the 2022 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial — Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia on Saturday (6) to stay undefeated in the event this season.

After skipping the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham to get some extra rest all eyes were on Jackson in Poland this weekend to see how fast she would run. The world champion did not disappoint. Read more: [Video highlights] Watch Fraser-Pryce runs 10.66 at Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia

The Jamaican who ran the second-fastest time-ever in the women’s 200m when posting 21.45 seconds to win the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, in July, exploded around the bend on Saturday and then found another gear in the straight on her way to clocking 21.84 seconds for the victory.

Olympic and world 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo closed strongly down the home straight to take second place with 22.35 secs after The Bahamian clipped American sprinter Jenna Prandini at the line.

Prandini ran 22.39 for third place.

Meanwhile, the performance by Shericka Jackson at the Wanda Diamond League Meeting in Silesia on Saturday saw the 28-year-old cementing her status as the favorite to win the Diamond Trophy in the women’s 200m this season.

The Jamaican currently leads the Diamond League overall rankings with 23 points, three more than second place Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, with Ida Karstoft of Denmark sitting third with 18 points.

Jackson, who is 0.16 seconds off Florence Griffith Joyner’s world record of 21.34 secs, said her goal for the season is to continue enjoying herself, regardless of what everyone else is doing and if the world record comes then she’ll be happy!

“The race went according to plan [today],” the world champion said. “I just wanted to execute, focus on my lane and not look at what my rivals were doing.

“I approach all my races like that. I am not thinking about the world record. I just try to do my best, if it comes, it comes.

Photo: Diamond League AG