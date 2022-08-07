BIRMINGHAM, England (August 7) —— A brilliant Nigerian quartet that included world 100m hurdles record holder Tobi Amusan ran away with the women’s 4x100m relay title at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 6 of track and field competitions here at Alexander Stadium on Sunday (7).

A couple of hours after winning the 100m hurdles and breaking the Commonwealth Games record, a pumped-up Amusan returned to run the first leg for Nigeria in the sprint relay team.

Nigeria wins women's 4x100m rel... Please enable JavaScript Nigeria wins women's 4x100m relay gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

What time did Nigeria run to win Commonwealth Games 2022 4x100m gold medal?

The world sprint hurdles champion got the team off to a very quick start and her teammates —Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha –capitalized on the quality start as the Africans went on to clock a fast Area Record time of 42.10 seconds to improve on the 42.22 secs the squad clocked at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month to finish fourth.

Defending champion England was pushed back into second place in 42.41, while Olympic champion Jamaica grabbed the bronze medal in 43.08, thanks to a brilliant anchor leg by 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who stormed past Australia’s Naa Anang down the final stretch.

Australia ran very well entering the anchor leg and was in the bronze medal position with about 50m left in the race.

However, Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman over the 100m on the all-time list, was determined to step on the podium in Birmingham again and she successfully fulfilled her target.

The Aussies were fourth in 43.16, while India ran 43.81 for fifth, and Trinidad and Tobago finished sixth at 43.86. Ghana (44.86) and Scotland (45.01) completed the finishers.

Women’s 4x100m relay – Commonwealth Games 4x100m results

Final – Official Results Rank Team Time 1 Nigeria Nigeria 42.1 AR PB Tobi AMUSAN Favour OFILI Rosemary CHUKWUMA Nzubechi Grace NWOKOCHA 2 England England 42.41 SB Asha PHILIP Imani LANSIQUOT Bianca WILLIAMS Daryll NEITA 3 Jamaica Jamaica 43.08 Kemba NELSON Natalliah WHYTE Remona BURCHELL Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 4 Australia Australia 43.16 Ella CONNOLLY Bree MASTERS Jacinta BEECHER Naa ANANG 5 India India 43.81 Dutee CHAND Hima DAS Srabani NANDA Jyothi YARRAJI 6 Trinidad and Tobago Trinidad and Tobago 43.86 Khalifa ST. FORT Michelle-Lee AHYE Mauricia PRIETO Leah BERTRAND 7 Ghana Ghana 44.86 Mary BOAKYE Latifa ALI Gifty Kwakyewaa OKU Halutie HOR 8 Scotland Scotland 45.01 PB Rebecca MATHESON Alisha REES Sarah MALONE Taylah SPENCE