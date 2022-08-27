World silver medalist Femke Bol extended her outstanding form this season into the Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne after she broke the 400m hurdles meeting record to win the event at the 2022 Athletissima on Friday, 26 August. Read more: 2022 Athletissima – Lausanne Diamond League meeting results

Bol, who is coming off an impressive double victory at the European Athletics Championships, clocked 52.95 seconds to eclipse her own previous meeting record, set exactly a year ago in Lausanne when she clocked 53.05 secs.

Where does Femke Bol rank in Diamond League 400m hurdles rankings?

The Dutch star is ranked No. 2 in the women’s 400m hurdles in the 2022 Diamond League standings with 32 points, and has a season’s best of 52.27 secs. Her personal best is 52.03 secs.

Femke Bol defeated Jamaican Commonwealth Games champion Janieve Russell by almost a full second on Friday.

“It’s amazing to run a meeting record here and run again in 52, especially in this beautiful city,” said Bol, who is coming off a 400m and 400m hurdles double victory at the European Athletics Championships in Munich a week ago.

“The first 200m felt easy and I wasn’t too close to the hurdles. The second part is my better part this year. I am getting tired. I was less tired than expected actually.

“In the last days I spent 11 hours a day in bed. I am glad that I have some days rest till my last race of the season in Zürich.”

Russell ran 53.92 to pick up the runner-up spot on Friday with her Jamaican compatriot Andrenette Knight finishing third in 54.33.

“Honestly I wanted to go faster,” said Russell. “I felt that with such fast competitors in the field, I could have put together a better race.

“Nevertheless, I am grateful for the result because it’s been a long season and I have run a lot.”

Meanwhile, Knight said after her third-place finish: “Very pleased with my race, I felt I executed my plans well this evening especially since I had not competed in the last two months.”

Photo: Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images