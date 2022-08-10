MONACO (August 10) – World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce extended her fruitful form this season with another dominating performance after she toasted the track with a world-leading 10.62 seconds to win the 100 meters at the 2022 Monaco Diamond League meeting on Wednesday.

The Jamaican who had already held the current world leading time with the 10.66 secs posting at the 2022 Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Saturday, comfortably defeated compatriot Shericka Jackson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

With her performance on Wednesday, Fraser-Pryce has now dipped under 10.70 seconds for a record six times this year and was just .02 seconds shy of her personal best, set last August in Lausanne. Read more: Complete Gyulai István Memorial 2022 results on Aug. 8

Meanwhile, world 200m champion Shericka Jackson finished in second place with a personal best time of 10.71 with Marie-Josee Ta Lou setting a new African record time of 10.72 in third place.

“I did what I needed to and we had fun and let the clock do the talking… to be able to run 10.60 consistently means a lot,” said Fraser-Pryce, who broke the previous meet record of 10.72sec, set by American sprinter Marion Jones in 1998.

“It’s remarkable. It’s hard to keep up the speed at this high level.”

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce who won a fifth world 100m title at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon last month, believes she still has a lot of room to improve and is keeping a close eye on her 10.60 PB.

“I’m in my late thirties and I feel I have more to give,” added the woman who owns the third and fourth fastest women’s 100m time of all time.

“I look forward to do my personal best (10.60) during the rest of the season and run fast.

“Now, we break and then we come again. I’m not sure about Lausanne (on Aug. 26) yet.”

Monaco Diamond League Women’s 100m results

Women’s 100m

Final, Wind: +0.4

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE JAM 10.62

2 Shericka JACKSON JAM 10.71

3 Marie-Josée TA LOU CIV 10.72

4 Aleia HOBBS USA 10.81

5 Twanisha TERRY USA 10.90

6 Daryll NEITA GBR 10.91

7 Tamara CLARK USA 10.96