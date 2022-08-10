The European Championships Munich 2022 will take place from 15-21 August and you can watch live streaming coverage on several different platforms. Live results and updates will also be available over the seven days.

Where to watch the European Championships Munich 2022?

Among the leading broadcasters are the BBC in the United Kingdom and RTE in Ireland. Here is the full schedule and timetable. Read more: European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 final entry lists available || Buy Tickets

Fans in England can catch all action live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, while there will also be live streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with additional coverage on the BBC Red Button.

The full list is: ORF (Austria) RTBF & VRT (Belgium) BNT/BNR (Bulgaria) HRT (Croatia) CYBC (Cyprus) CT/CR (Czech Republic) DR (Denmark) ERR (Estonia) YLE (Finland) France Televisions/SRF/RFI (France) ARD & ZDF (Germany) ERT (Greece) MTVA (Hungary) RUV (Iceland) RTE ( Ireland) RAI (Italy) LT/LR (Latvia) LRT (Lithuania) NOS (Netherlands) NRK (Norway) TVP/PR (Poland) RTP (Portugal) RTR (Russia) RTS (Serbia) RTVS (Slovakia) RTVSLO (Slovenia) RTVE (Spain) SVT/SR (Sweden) SRG-SSR (Switzerland) TRT (Turkey) BBC (United Kingdom)

Several of the world’s best athletes are beginning to gather in Munich for the championships and we can expect to see some exciting performances at the Olympiastadion in Germany, starting next Monday (15).

The organizers have announced that you can watch more than 3500 hours of live, delayed, and digital coverage which has been scheduled across more than 50 channels listed above. This compares with just over 3000 hours of intentions for the inaugural European Championships Glasgow/Berlin 2018 edition.

“It is very exciting to see that Europe’s biggest free-to-air broadcasters will once again be giving the ‘major event’ treatment to the second edition of the multi-sport European Championships in Munich,” said Marc Joerg of European Championship Management (ECM) said.

“The Broadcasters appear to have embraced our revamped sports program featuring nine Olympic sports judging by their commitments to broadcast live, delayed and digital programming from morning till evening – once again helping to create a must-watch, must-attend event that elevates the Champions of Europe and gives the opportunity for hundreds of millions of fans to enjoy the best of European sport.”

What is the complete TV and live streaming schedule for the Championships Munich?

All times BST.

Thursday, 11 August – day one

BBC Three: 20:00-21:00

Red Button: 08:00-18:00

Digital platforms: 14:00-15:40 – gymnastics, 15:00-18:35 – track cycling

Friday, 12 August – day two

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-20:00

Red Button: 08:00-20:00

Digital platforms: 08:00-11:15 – rowing, 11:00-13:50 – track cycling, 14:15-15:15 – BMX, 15:30-18:10 – track cycling, 16:15-18:25 – triathlon

Saturday, 13 August – day three

BBC One: 13:15-16:30

BBC Two: 09:00-13:15, 16:30-21:00

Red Button: 07:30-20:00

Digital platforms: 09:00-13:35 – climbing, 09:00-14:15 – track cycling, 13:00-14:40 – gymnastics, 15:00-18:15 – climbing

Sunday, 14 August – day four

BBC One: 13:50-17:35

BBC Two: 09:00-13:50, 17:35-21:00

Red Button: 08:00-20:00

Digital platforms: 08:00-13:15 – climbing, 09:15-14:30 – road cycling, 09:50-13:10 – rowing, 11:30-14:00 – track cycling, 13:30-16:25 – gymnastics

Monday, 15 August – day five

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00

Red Button: 08:00-20:00

Digital platforms: 09:00-12:20 – athletics, 17:15-21:25 – athletics, 09:30-13:15 – marathons, 11:00-13:50 – track cycling, 11:30-13:30 – climbing, 13:40-15:00 – table tennis

Tuesday, 16 August – day six

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00

Red Button: 07:30-21:30

Digital platforms: 09:05-12:15 – athletics, 11:00-14:15 – track cycling, 11:00-15:25 – diving, 15:30-18:10 – track cycling

Wednesday, 17 August – day seven

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two:09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00

Red Button: 08:00-21:30

Digital platforms: 08:35-13:20 – athletics, 11:00-15:15 – diving, 11:30-14:25 – table tennis, 13:00-18:00 – cycling, 14:00-15:25 – climbing

Thursday, 18 August – day eight

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00

Red Button: 08:00-21:15

Digital platforms: 08:00-12:25 – athletics, 09:00-11:10 – diving, 11:30-14:25 – table tennis, 14:00-15:25 – climbing

Friday, 19 August – day nine

BBC One: 13:45-18:00

BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-21:30

Red Button: 08:00-21:30

Digital platforms: 08:00-16:55 – canoeing, 09:00-10:55 – athletics, 09:00-10:45 – diving, 09:00-19:15 – beach volleyball

Saturday, 20 August – day 10

BBC One: 13:15-16:30

BBC Two: 09:00-13:15, 16:30-22:00

Red Button: 07:30-21:30

Digital platforms: 07:30-10:55 – athletics, 08:00-17:15 – canoeing, 09:00-11:25 – diving, 09:30-17:35 – table tennis, 13:45-16:15 – gymnastics

Sunday, 21 August – day 11

BBC One: 13:15-17:00

BBC Two: 10:00-13:15, 17:00-21:00

Red Button: 08:00-20:30

Digital platforms: 08:05-13:35 – canoeing, 09:00-10:40 – diving, 10:00-13:00 – beach volleyball, 10:30-13:00 – cycling, 12:45-16:25 – gymnastics