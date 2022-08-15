MUNICH, Germany (August 16) —— The following is the complete result of the women’s 10,000m at the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022 on Monday’s Day 1 here inside the Olympic Stadium. Yasemin Can of Turkey cruised to victory on the day after she broke away late in the race to stop the clock at 30:32.57.

Can, who finished fifth in Berlin in 2018 won back the title she first captured in 2016 after she surged away from her rivals with 3k remaining in the race and then build a big lead en route to posting the third best among European performers in 2022. Read more: Team scores and 2022 European Athletics Championships men’s marathon results

Commonwealth Games champion Eilish McColgan of Great Britain, the second fastest European in the event this season, finished strongly to take the silver medal in 30:41.05, while defending champion Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Isreal collected the bronze medal with a time of 30:46.37.

Monday’s race was the fourth 10, 000m on the track for McColgan who also competed in the event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last month, and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, earlier this month.

Salpeter, who won a bronze medal in the women’s marathon in Oregon, was setting a new Israel national record for the 10,000m.

Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany ran 31:05.21 for fourth place with Israel’s Selamawit Teferi rounding out the top five with a time of 31:24.03.

Completed women’s 10,000m results at the European Athletics Championships Munich 2022

Rank Name Result

1 TUR CAN Yasemin 30:32.57 SB

2 GBR MCCOLGAN Eilish 30:41.05

3 ISR SALPETER Lonah Chemtai 30:46.37 NR

4 GER KLOSTERHALFEN Konstanze 31:05.21 SB

5 ISR TEFERI Selamawit 31:24.03 SB

6 GBR HARRISON Samantha 31:46.87

7 UKR ZINENKO Valeriia 31:55.60 PB

8 GER REH Alina 32:14.02

9 FIN RICHARDSSON Camilla 32:19.27 PB

10 GBR JUDD Jessica 32:23.98

11 NED JONKMAN Silke 32:30.92

12 FRA ZARBO Alessia 32:36.28

13 FRA WOLDU Mekdes 32:39.54

14 SWE LAHTI Sarah 32:42.27 SB

15 ESP ÁLVAREZ Beatriz 33:04.18

16 NED LAU Jasmijn 33:14.00 SB

17 ESP MELERO Maitane 33:46.71

18 AUT MAYER Julia 33:57.29