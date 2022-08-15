MUNICH, Germany (August 16) —— The women’s 400m semi-finals start list at the European Athletics Championships 2022 in Munich on Tuesday (16) as Dutch star Femke Bol begins her quest to win an unprecedented 400m and 400m hurdles double.

After the qualifying heats on Monday’s opening day, the top-ranked women will join the rest of the field as they look to reserve passages into the final. There are three semi-final heats in the women’s 400m on Tuesday with the top two finishers qualifying automatically to the final, while the next two fastest times across the three sections will secure a place in the medal race as well.

European Indoor Championships gold medalist Femke Bol will seek to extend her fruitful form this summer when she lines up in heat three of the 400m race at the Olympic Stadium.

The world championships 400m hurdles silver medalist has competed in the event just once this season, but her personal best and Dutch national record time of 49.75 seconds is No. 3 in the world this season and No. 1 among European runners in 2022.

Bol will take on Poland’s defending champion from Berlin 2018, Justyna Święty-Ersetic who comes in with a season-best 50.74 secs, as well as Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland who has also dipped under 51 seconds this year.

Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland, the only other sub-50 seconds European 400m performer in 2022, enters the event with a personal best of 49.86, the fifth fastest in the world this season. She will battle against the likes of Lithuanian Modesta Justė Morauskaitė and Great Britain’s Victoria Ohuruogu.

The third semi-final heat will feature The Netherlands runner and medal favorite Lieke Klaver along with Anna Kiełbasińska of Poland, Laviai Nielsen of Great Britain, Corinna Schwab, and another Polish star, Iga Baumgart-Witan.

Women’s 400m start list – European Athletics Championships 2022

Lane Name Personal Best Season Best

1 LAT VAIČULE Gunta 51.37 51.93

2 CZE PETRŽILKOVÁ Tereza 52.2 52.2

3 POL KIEŁBASIŃSKA Anna 50.28 50.28

4 GER SCHWAB Corinna 50.91 50.91

5 POL BAUMGART-WITAN Iga 51.02 51.09

6 NED KLAVER Lieke 50.18 50.18

7 GBR NIELSEN Laviai 50.83 51.60

8 POR AZEVEDO Cátia 50.59 51.24

Lane Name Personal Best Season Best

1 BEL LAUS Camille 51.49 51.77

2 SUI LEMMENS Silke 52.01 52.01

3 CZE VONDROVÁ Lada 51.13 51.13

4 LTU MORAUSKAITĖ Modesta Justė 50.49 50.49

5 GBR OHURUOGU Victoria 50.72 50.72

6 POL KACZMAREK Natalia 49.86 49.86

7 ITA MANGIONE Alice 51.47 51.47

8 NED SAALBERG Eveline 51.22 51.22

Lane Name Personal Best Season Best

1 AUT WALLI Susanne 51.52 51.73

2 GER SCHMIDT Alica 52.21 52.32

3 POL ŚWIĘTY-ERSETIC Justyna 50.41 50.74

4 IRLA DELEKE Rhasidat 50.7 50.7

5 GBR YEARGIN Nicole 50.96 51.17

6 NED BOL Femke 49.75 49.75

7 FRA BROSSIER Amandine 51.25 51.26

8 BEL BOLINGO Cynthia 50.29 51.19