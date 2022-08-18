The following is the Women’s 5000m results at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich on Thursday (18) with Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany winning the gold medal with a time of 14:50.47. Read more: Report and video – Turkey’s Yasemin Can runs away with second European Championships 10,000m title

Klosterhalfen, who finished fourth at the last championships at Berlin 2018, got off to a slow start, but pick up the tempo as the contest progress. The German made the decisive move with 600m left in the race when she went by 10,000m champion Yasmin Can and then pull away en route to delighting the home crowd with her first-ever major championships gold medal after winning a bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019.

“The audience carried me so much,” said Klosterhalfen after the victory. “AFter those two difficult years, to win a gold medal at European championships on home soil, this is just amazing, I have tears of joy.

“I am on cloud nine. I do not have words to describe my feelings. It is a dream come true. The crowd gave me everything,” she added. “At the beginning of the race I stayed in the group and when Can paced very hard I let her go and stayed patient. When I got closer to her I heard the crowd get so loud. I had so much adrenaline. I have to thank the crowd so much.”

Can, the 10,000m champion earlier this week, charged ahead after 2500m and held control until 4400m before she was overtaken by Klosterhalfen.

The Turkish runner ended with the silver medal in a time of 14:56.91, while Eilish McColgan of Great Britain, the 10,000m silver medalist, added the bronze medal to her tally this season after clocking 14:59.34 in Munich.

Women’s 5000m results at the 2022 European Athletics Championships

Women’s 5000m

Final 1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Konstanze KLOSTERHALFEN GER 14:50.47

2 Yasemin CAN TUR 14:56.91

3 Eilish MCCOLGAN GBR 14:59.34

4 Maureen KOSTER NED 15:03.29

5 Amy-Eloise MARKOVC GBR 15:08.75

6 Calli THACKERY GBR 15:08.79

7 Nadia BATTOCLETTI ITA 15:10.90

8 Selamawit TEFERI ISR 15:14.36

9 Viktória WAGNER-GYÜRKÉS HUN 15:16.11

10 Camilla RICHARDSSON FIN 15:16.71

11 Sara BENFARES GER 15:20.94

12 Marta GARCÍA ESP 15:23.36

13 Diane VAN ES NED 15:26.44

14 Roisin FLANAGAN IRL 15:33.72

15 Lisa ROOMS BEL 15:50.59

16 Carla GALLARDO ESP 15:52.64

17 Cristina RUIZ ESP 16:07.70

18 Ilona MONONEN FIN 16:10.97

19 Manon TRAPP FRA 16:15.44

Alina REH GER DNF

Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL NOR DNF

Sarah LAHTI SWE DNS

Photo by Karl-Josef Hildenbrand