CALI, Colombia (July 31) —— The following is the women’s 800 meters start list on Day 1 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium here in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.
USA’s Juliette Whittaker is the standout runner among the entrants in this event and she will start in the third heat. Whittaker comes into the championships with a world U20 world-leading time of 1:59.04, set when smashing the U.S. high school record at the USATF U20 Championships on 25 June.
The 18-year-old has also clocked 1:59.80 and is the only athlete in the field to have gone under two minutes and will certainly start as the favorite to win the gold medal. Read more: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch
Her compatriot Roisin Willis is the second-fastest U20 runner in the world this year at 2:00.03 and she will also start as a strong medal contender. The 17-year-old ran 2:00.32 to finish second to Whittaker at the USA Championships. Willis opens the championships in heat four.
Meanwhile, Audrey Werro, the 2021 European champion enters with a time of 2:00.28, and the Swiss star who starts in the fifth and final heat will also be hoping to make progress through the rounds as she starts her podium finish hunt.
Elsewhere, Veronika Sadek of Slovenia will start in heat one, while Ksanet Alem of Ethiopia will lead the entrants in the second heat.
Women’s 800m World U20 Championships heats start list
|START LIST 1
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|IND
|Ashakiran BARLA
|2:06.78
|2:06.78
|2
|CAN
|Hallee KNELSEN
|2:06.74
|2:06.74
|3
|SLO
|Veronika SADEK
|2:01.52
|2:01.52
|4
|NED
|Celine VAN HEERIKHUIZE
|2:04.99
|2:04.99
|5
|KEN
|Nelly CHEPCHIRCHIR
|2:02.00
|2:02.00
|6
|MAR
|Lamiae MAMOUNI
|2:06.12
|2:06.12
|7
|FIN
|Veera MATTILA
|2:05.13
|2:05.13
|8
|PNG
|Scholastica HERMAN
|2:18.26
|2:18.26
|START LIST 2
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|KGZ
|Ainuska KALIL KYZY
|2:12.62
|2:12.62
|2
|KEN
|Evaline Chepkoech KIPKIRWOK
|2:04.90
|2:04.90
|3
|ETH
|Ksanet ALEM
|2:01.61
|2:01.61
|4
|COL
|Karol Dayana MOSQUERA TANGARIFE
|2:14.82
|2:14.82
|5
|ITA
|Martina CANAZZA
|2:06.33
|2:06.33
|6
|GBR
|Abigail IVES
|2:01.88
|2:01.88
|7
|SUI
|Valentina ROSAMILIA
|2:01.91
|2:04.19
|8
|UGA
|Maureen CHEBET
|2:06.17
|2:06.17
|START LIST 3
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|NOR
|Anne Gine LØVNES
|2:05.59
|2:05.59
|2
|AUS
|Hayley KITCHING
|2:03.87
|2:03.87
|3
|USA
|Juliette WHITTAKER
|1:59.04
|1:59.04
|4
|TUR
|Dilek KOÇAK
|2:04.35
|2:04.35
|5
|PER
|Anita POMA
|2:05.57
|2:05.57
|6
|RSA
|Izandri JACOBS
|2:07.77
|2:07.77
|7
|LAT
|Invida MAURIŅA
|2:06.91
|2:06.91
|START LIST 4
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|ETH
|Wezam TESFAY
|2:02.55
|2:02.55
|2
|USA
|Roisin WILLIS
|2:00.03
|2:00.03
|3
|CAN
|Avery PEARSON
|2:05.48
|2:05.48
|4
|IND
|Laxita SANDILEA
|2:08.24
|2:08.24
|5
|NZL
|Macey HILTON
|2:06.87
|2:06.87
|6
|GBR
|Iris DOWNES
|2:04.44
|2:04.44
|7
|SLO
|Petja KLOJČNIK
|2:05.69
|2:05.69
|START LIST 5
|ORDER
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|PB
|SB
|1
|RSA
|Marli DIMOND
|2:05.77
|2:05.77
|2
|JAM
|Rushana DWYER
|2:08.27
|2:08.27
|3
|FIN
|Ronja KOSKELA
|2:05.46
|2:05.46
|4
|AUS
|Claudia HOLLINGSWORTH
|2:01.60
|2:02.34
|5
|SWE
|Lova PERMAN
|2:04.38
|2:04.38
|6
|SUI
|Audrey WERRO
|2:00.28
|2:00.28
|7
|NCA
|Yaxury GUIDO
|2:18.47
|2:18.47
|8
|GER
|Cosima ERMERT
|2:06.80
|2:06.80