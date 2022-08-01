Roisin Willis and Juliette Whittaker after the 800m race
CALI, Colombia (July 31) —— The following is the women’s 800 meters start list on Day 1 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium here in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

USA’s Juliette Whittaker is the standout runner among the entrants in this event and she will start in the third heat. Whittaker comes into the championships with a world U20 world-leading time of 1:59.04, set when smashing the U.S. high school record at the USATF U20 Championships on 25 June.

The 18-year-old has also clocked 1:59.80 and is the only athlete in the field to have gone under two minutes and will certainly start as the favorite to win the gold medal. Read more: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch

Her compatriot Roisin Willis is the second-fastest U20 runner in the world this year at 2:00.03 and she will also start as a strong medal contender. The 17-year-old ran 2:00.32 to finish second to Whittaker at the USA Championships. Willis opens the championships in heat four.

Roisin-Willis races in the women's indoor 800m race
Meanwhile, Audrey Werro, the 2021 European champion enters with a time of 2:00.28, and the Swiss star who starts in the fifth and final heat will also be hoping to make progress through the rounds as she starts her podium finish hunt.

Elsewhere, Veronika Sadek of Slovenia will start in heat one, while Ksanet Alem of Ethiopia will lead the entrants in the second heat.

Women’s 800m World U20 Championships heats start list

START LIST 1
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1INDAshakiran BARLA2:06.782:06.78
2CANHallee KNELSEN2:06.742:06.74
3SLOVeronika SADEK2:01.522:01.52
4NEDCeline VAN HEERIKHUIZE2:04.992:04.99
5KENNelly CHEPCHIRCHIR2:02.002:02.00
6MARLamiae MAMOUNI2:06.122:06.12
7FINVeera MATTILA2:05.132:05.13
8PNGScholastica HERMAN2:18.262:18.26

START LIST 2
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1KGZAinuska KALIL KYZY2:12.622:12.62
2KENEvaline Chepkoech KIPKIRWOK2:04.902:04.90
3ETHKsanet ALEM2:01.612:01.61
4COLKarol Dayana MOSQUERA TANGARIFE2:14.822:14.82
5ITAMartina CANAZZA2:06.332:06.33
6GBRAbigail IVES2:01.882:01.88
7SUIValentina ROSAMILIA2:01.912:04.19
8UGAMaureen CHEBET2:06.172:06.17

START LIST 3
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1NORAnne Gine LØVNES2:05.592:05.59
2AUSHayley KITCHING2:03.872:03.87
3USAJuliette WHITTAKER1:59.041:59.04
4TURDilek KOÇAK2:04.352:04.35
5PERAnita POMA2:05.572:05.57
6RSAIzandri JACOBS2:07.772:07.77
7LATInvida MAURIŅA2:06.912:06.91

START LIST 4
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1ETHWezam TESFAY2:02.552:02.55
2USARoisin WILLIS2:00.032:00.03
3CANAvery PEARSON2:05.482:05.48
4INDLaxita SANDILEA2:08.242:08.24
5NZLMacey HILTON2:06.872:06.87
6GBRIris DOWNES2:04.442:04.44
7SLOPetja KLOJČNIK2:05.692:05.69

START LIST 5
ORDERCOUNTRYATHLETEPBSB
1RSAMarli DIMOND2:05.772:05.77
2JAMRushana DWYER2:08.272:08.27
3FINRonja KOSKELA2:05.462:05.46
4AUSClaudia HOLLINGSWORTH2:01.602:02.34
5SWELova PERMAN2:04.382:04.38
6SUIAudrey WERRO2:00.282:00.28
7NCAYaxury GUIDO2:18.472:18.47
8GERCosima ERMERT2:06.802:06.80
