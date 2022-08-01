CALI, Colombia (July 31) —— The following is the women’s 800 meters start list on Day 1 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium here in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

USA’s Juliette Whittaker is the standout runner among the entrants in this event and she will start in the third heat. Whittaker comes into the championships with a world U20 world-leading time of 1:59.04, set when smashing the U.S. high school record at the USATF U20 Championships on 25 June.

The 18-year-old has also clocked 1:59.80 and is the only athlete in the field to have gone under two minutes and will certainly start as the favorite to win the gold medal. Read more: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch

Her compatriot Roisin Willis is the second-fastest U20 runner in the world this year at 2:00.03 and she will also start as a strong medal contender. The 17-year-old ran 2:00.32 to finish second to Whittaker at the USA Championships. Willis opens the championships in heat four.

Meanwhile, Audrey Werro, the 2021 European champion enters with a time of 2:00.28, and the Swiss star who starts in the fifth and final heat will also be hoping to make progress through the rounds as she starts her podium finish hunt.

Elsewhere, Veronika Sadek of Slovenia will start in heat one, while Ksanet Alem of Ethiopia will lead the entrants in the second heat.

Women’s 800m World U20 Championships heats start list

START LIST 1 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 IND Ashakiran BARLA 2:06.78 2:06.78 2 CAN Hallee KNELSEN 2:06.74 2:06.74 3 SLO Veronika SADEK 2:01.52 2:01.52 4 NED Celine VAN HEERIKHUIZE 2:04.99 2:04.99 5 KEN Nelly CHEPCHIRCHIR 2:02.00 2:02.00 6 MAR Lamiae MAMOUNI 2:06.12 2:06.12 7 FIN Veera MATTILA 2:05.13 2:05.13 8 PNG Scholastica HERMAN 2:18.26 2:18.26

START LIST 2 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 KGZ Ainuska KALIL KYZY 2:12.62 2:12.62 2 KEN Evaline Chepkoech KIPKIRWOK 2:04.90 2:04.90 3 ETH Ksanet ALEM 2:01.61 2:01.61 4 COL Karol Dayana MOSQUERA TANGARIFE 2:14.82 2:14.82 5 ITA Martina CANAZZA 2:06.33 2:06.33 6 GBR Abigail IVES 2:01.88 2:01.88 7 SUI Valentina ROSAMILIA 2:01.91 2:04.19 8 UGA Maureen CHEBET 2:06.17 2:06.17

START LIST 3 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 NOR Anne Gine LØVNES 2:05.59 2:05.59 2 AUS Hayley KITCHING 2:03.87 2:03.87 3 USA Juliette WHITTAKER 1:59.04 1:59.04 4 TUR Dilek KOÇAK 2:04.35 2:04.35 5 PER Anita POMA 2:05.57 2:05.57 6 RSA Izandri JACOBS 2:07.77 2:07.77 7 LAT Invida MAURIŅA 2:06.91 2:06.91

START LIST 4 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 ETH Wezam TESFAY 2:02.55 2:02.55 2 USA Roisin WILLIS 2:00.03 2:00.03 3 CAN Avery PEARSON 2:05.48 2:05.48 4 IND Laxita SANDILEA 2:08.24 2:08.24 5 NZL Macey HILTON 2:06.87 2:06.87 6 GBR Iris DOWNES 2:04.44 2:04.44 7 SLO Petja KLOJČNIK 2:05.69 2:05.69

START LIST 5 ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB 1 RSA Marli DIMOND 2:05.77 2:05.77 2 JAM Rushana DWYER 2:08.27 2:08.27 3 FIN Ronja KOSKELA 2:05.46 2:05.46 4 AUS Claudia HOLLINGSWORTH 2:01.60 2:02.34 5 SWE Lova PERMAN 2:04.38 2:04.38 6 SUI Audrey WERRO 2:00.28 2:00.28 7 NCA Yaxury GUIDO 2:18.47 2:18.47 8 GER Cosima ERMERT 2:06.80 2:06.80