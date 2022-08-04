CALI, Colombia (August 4) — Japan, Jamaica, and Nigeria clocked the fastest times in the semi-finals of the men’s 4x100m relays at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, on Thursday, 3 August.

The Japan quartet put together the fastest time of the day with 39.12 seconds when winning the second semi-final heat ahead of Jamaica which crossed the finish line in a time of 39.24. Read more: World U20 Championships women’s 100m hurdles heats results – Jamaicans Kerrica Hill, Alexis James lead the way

Nigeria registered a time of 39.41 to win the second heat with the third-fastest time overall, while South Africa was the top team in the first heat with a time of 39.50 ahead of Italy which finished at 39.63, and also advanced to the final.

Completing the field for the men’s 4x100m relay final at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships are the United States with 39.78, Spain with 39.79, and The Netherlands which ended with a national U20 record of 39.85.

Colombia and France had finished top two in heat four but they were both disqualified –paving the way for the United States to advance.

World U20 Athletics Championships men’s 4x100m heats results

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 RSA South Africa U20



Emel KEYSER

Letlhogonolo MOLEYANE

Bradley OLIPHANT

Mukhethwa TSHIFURA 39.50 =SB Q 2 ITA Italy U20



Eduardo LONGOBARDI

Loris TONELLA

Alessandro MALVEZZI

Alessio FAGGIN 39.63 =SB q 3 BAH Bahamas U20



Antoine ANDREWS

Wanya MCCOY

Carlos BROWN JR.

Zachary EVANS 40.09 =SB 4 BRA Brazil U20



Lucas Gabriel FERNANDES

Izaias ALVES

Thamer MOREIRA

Renan CORREA 40.24 =SB 5 KSA Saudi Arabia U20



Hassan AL-ABSI

Hattan MAJRASHI

Ali Abdullah AL TAWFEEQ

Mohammed Khaled AL-KHALIDI 40.86 =SB 6 SKN Saint Kitts and Nevis U20



Aldrett NISBETT

K’Anthony BENJAMIN

William SHARPE

Shamarie NEWTON-ROBERTS 41.23 =SB POL Poland U20



Damian SOBÓL

Dawid GRZĄKA

Michał GORZKOWICZ

Hubert KOZELAN DQ RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 NGR Nigeria U20



Adekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE

Ogheneovo Nicholas MABILO

Kayinsola AJAYI

Nurain Kola MUSA 39.41 SB Q 2 ESP Spain U20



Jaime MENDOZA

Mario MENA

Juan Carlos CASTILLO

Alejandro RUEDA 39.79 q 3 NED Netherlands U20



Matthew SOPHIA

Maurice AFOGNON

Nsikak EKPO

Daniljo VRIENDWIJK 39.85 =NU20R q 4 CAN Canada U20



Desmond FRASER

Nate PARIS

Daniel KIDD

Carter BIRADE 40.59 SB GBR Great Britain & NI U20



Olutimilehin ESAN

Medwin ODAMTTEN

Tyler PANTON

Michael ONILOGBO DNF SUI Switzerland U20



Giovanni PIROLLI

Jérémy VALNET

Nathan OBERTI

Mathieu CHÈVRE DNF RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 JPN Japan U20



Kowa IKESHITA

Hiroto FUJIWARA

Shunki TATENO

Hiroki YANAGITA 39.12 SB Q 2 JAM Jamaica U20



Bouwahjgie NKRUMIE

Adrian KERR

Mark-Anthony DALEY

David LYNCH 39.24 q 3 PER Peru U20



Rodrigo Andre CORNEJO

Ismael Abelardo AREVALO SIANCAS

Aron Patrick EART

Luis Humberto ANGULO 40.96 NU20R 4 THA Thailand U20



Watchapol THANTHONG

Natawat IMAUDOM

Thawatchai HIMAIAD

Puripol BOONSON 42.09 SB GER Germany U20



Heiko GUSSMANN

Tobias MORAWIETZ

Eddie REDDEMANN

Chidiera ONUOHA DNF BOT Botswana U20



Abofelo Denny LEITSENG

Lundi Warona PINAEMANG

Godiraone LOBATLAMANG

Thuso OMPHILE DQ RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 USA United States U20



Johnny BRACKINS

Michael GIZZI

David FOSTER

Charlie BARTHOLOMEW 39.78 SB Q 2 FIN Finland U20



Topi HUTTUNEN

Valtteri LOUKO

Niko KANGASOJA

Rasmus MARTIN 40.04 NU20R 3 TTO Trinidad and Tobago U20



Jaden DE SOUZA

Shakeem MC KAY

Elijah SIMMONS

Revell WEBSTER 40.77 SB AUS Australia U20



Lachlan KENNEDY

Connor BOND

Ryan TARRANT

Aidan MURPHY DNF FRA France U20



Hugo CERRA

Jeff ERIUS

Dejan OTTOU

Grégory AFOY DQ COL Colombia U20



Carlos FLOREZ ANGULO

Oscar Manuel BALTAN

Yerlin Enrique GONZALEZ DOMINGUEZ

Ronal LONGA DQ