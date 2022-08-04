Hiroki Yanagita of Japan at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022
CALI, Colombia (August 4) — Japan, Jamaica, and Nigeria clocked the fastest times in the semi-finals of the men’s 4x100m relays at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, on Thursday, 3 August.

The Japan quartet put together the fastest time of the day with 39.12 seconds when winning the second semi-final heat ahead of Jamaica which crossed the finish line in a time of 39.24. Read more: World U20 Championships women’s 100m hurdles heats results – Jamaicans Kerrica Hill, Alexis James lead the way

Nigeria registered a time of 39.41 to win the second heat with the third-fastest time overall, while South Africa was the top team in the first heat with a time of 39.50 ahead of Italy which finished at 39.63, and also advanced to the final.

Completing the field for the men’s 4x100m relay final at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships are the United States with 39.78, Spain with 39.79, and The Netherlands which ended with a national U20 record of 39.85.

Colombia and France had finished top two in heat four but they were both disqualified –paving the way for the United States to advance.

World U20 Athletics Championships men’s 4x100m heats results

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1RSASouth Africa U20

Emel KEYSER
Letlhogonolo MOLEYANE
Bradley OLIPHANT
Mukhethwa TSHIFURA		39.50 =SBQ
2ITAItaly U20

Eduardo LONGOBARDI
Loris TONELLA
Alessandro MALVEZZI
Alessio FAGGIN		39.63 =SBq
3BAHBahamas U20

Antoine ANDREWS
Wanya MCCOY
Carlos BROWN JR.
Zachary EVANS		40.09 =SB
4BRABrazil U20

Lucas Gabriel FERNANDES
Izaias ALVES
Thamer MOREIRA
Renan CORREA		40.24 =SB
5KSASaudi Arabia U20

Hassan AL-ABSI
Hattan MAJRASHI
Ali Abdullah AL TAWFEEQ
Mohammed Khaled AL-KHALIDI		40.86 =SB
6SKNSaint Kitts and Nevis U20

Aldrett NISBETT
K’Anthony BENJAMIN
William SHARPE
Shamarie NEWTON-ROBERTS		41.23 =SB
POLPoland U20

Damian SOBÓL
Dawid GRZĄKA
Michał GORZKOWICZ
Hubert KOZELAN		DQ

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1NGRNigeria U20

Adekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE
Ogheneovo Nicholas MABILO
Kayinsola AJAYI
Nurain Kola MUSA		39.41 SBQ
2ESPSpain U20

Jaime MENDOZA
Mario MENA
Juan Carlos CASTILLO
Alejandro RUEDA		39.79q
3NEDNetherlands U20

Matthew SOPHIA
Maurice AFOGNON
Nsikak EKPO
Daniljo VRIENDWIJK		39.85 =NU20Rq
4CANCanada U20

Desmond FRASER
Nate PARIS
Daniel KIDD
Carter BIRADE		40.59 SB
GBRGreat Britain & NI U20

Olutimilehin ESAN
Medwin ODAMTTEN
Tyler PANTON
Michael ONILOGBO		DNF
SUISwitzerland U20

Giovanni PIROLLI
Jérémy VALNET
Nathan OBERTI
Mathieu CHÈVRE		DNF

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1JPNJapan U20

Kowa IKESHITA
Hiroto FUJIWARA
Shunki TATENO
Hiroki YANAGITA		39.12 SBQ
2JAMJamaica U20

Bouwahjgie NKRUMIE
Adrian KERR
Mark-Anthony DALEY
David LYNCH		39.24q
3PERPeru U20

Rodrigo Andre CORNEJO
Ismael Abelardo AREVALO SIANCAS
Aron Patrick EART
Luis Humberto ANGULO		40.96 NU20R
4THAThailand U20

Watchapol THANTHONG
Natawat IMAUDOM
Thawatchai HIMAIAD
Puripol BOONSON		42.09 SB
GERGermany U20

Heiko GUSSMANN
Tobias MORAWIETZ
Eddie REDDEMANN
Chidiera ONUOHA		DNF
BOTBotswana U20

Abofelo Denny LEITSENG
Lundi Warona PINAEMANG
Godiraone LOBATLAMANG
Thuso OMPHILE		DQ

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1USAUnited States U20

Johnny BRACKINS
Michael GIZZI
David FOSTER
Charlie BARTHOLOMEW		39.78 SBQ
2FINFinland U20

Topi HUTTUNEN
Valtteri LOUKO
Niko KANGASOJA
Rasmus MARTIN		40.04 NU20R
3TTOTrinidad and Tobago U20

Jaden DE SOUZA
Shakeem MC KAY
Elijah SIMMONS
Revell WEBSTER		40.77 SB
AUSAustralia U20

Lachlan KENNEDY
Connor BOND
Ryan TARRANT
Aidan MURPHY		DNF
FRAFrance U20

Hugo CERRA
Jeff ERIUS
Dejan OTTOU
Grégory AFOY		DQ
COLColombia U20

Carlos FLOREZ ANGULO
Oscar Manuel BALTAN
Yerlin Enrique GONZALEZ DOMINGUEZ
Ronal LONGA		DQ
Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay!

