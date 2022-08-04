CALI, Colombia (August 4) — Japan, Jamaica, and Nigeria clocked the fastest times in the semi-finals of the men’s 4x100m relays at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, on Thursday, 3 August.
The Japan quartet put together the fastest time of the day with 39.12 seconds when winning the second semi-final heat ahead of Jamaica which crossed the finish line in a time of 39.24. Read more: World U20 Championships women’s 100m hurdles heats results – Jamaicans Kerrica Hill, Alexis James lead the way
Nigeria registered a time of 39.41 to win the second heat with the third-fastest time overall, while South Africa was the top team in the first heat with a time of 39.50 ahead of Italy which finished at 39.63, and also advanced to the final.
Completing the field for the men’s 4x100m relay final at the 2022 U20 World Athletics Championships are the United States with 39.78, Spain with 39.79, and The Netherlands which ended with a national U20 record of 39.85.
Colombia and France had finished top two in heat four but they were both disqualified –paving the way for the United States to advance.
World U20 Athletics Championships men’s 4x100m heats results
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|RSA
|South Africa U20
Emel KEYSER
Letlhogonolo MOLEYANE
Bradley OLIPHANT
Mukhethwa TSHIFURA
|39.50 =SB
|Q
|2
|ITA
|Italy U20
Eduardo LONGOBARDI
Loris TONELLA
Alessandro MALVEZZI
Alessio FAGGIN
|39.63 =SB
|q
|3
|BAH
|Bahamas U20
Antoine ANDREWS
Wanya MCCOY
Carlos BROWN JR.
Zachary EVANS
|40.09 =SB
|4
|BRA
|Brazil U20
Lucas Gabriel FERNANDES
Izaias ALVES
Thamer MOREIRA
Renan CORREA
|40.24 =SB
|5
|KSA
|Saudi Arabia U20
Hassan AL-ABSI
Hattan MAJRASHI
Ali Abdullah AL TAWFEEQ
Mohammed Khaled AL-KHALIDI
|40.86 =SB
|6
|SKN
|Saint Kitts and Nevis U20
Aldrett NISBETT
K’Anthony BENJAMIN
William SHARPE
Shamarie NEWTON-ROBERTS
|41.23 =SB
|POL
|Poland U20
Damian SOBÓL
Dawid GRZĄKA
Michał GORZKOWICZ
Hubert KOZELAN
|DQ
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|NGR
|Nigeria U20
Adekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE
Ogheneovo Nicholas MABILO
Kayinsola AJAYI
Nurain Kola MUSA
|39.41 SB
|Q
|2
|ESP
|Spain U20
Jaime MENDOZA
Mario MENA
Juan Carlos CASTILLO
Alejandro RUEDA
|39.79
|q
|3
|NED
|Netherlands U20
Matthew SOPHIA
Maurice AFOGNON
Nsikak EKPO
Daniljo VRIENDWIJK
|39.85 =NU20R
|q
|4
|CAN
|Canada U20
Desmond FRASER
Nate PARIS
Daniel KIDD
Carter BIRADE
|40.59 SB
|GBR
|Great Britain & NI U20
Olutimilehin ESAN
Medwin ODAMTTEN
Tyler PANTON
Michael ONILOGBO
|DNF
|SUI
|Switzerland U20
Giovanni PIROLLI
Jérémy VALNET
Nathan OBERTI
Mathieu CHÈVRE
|DNF
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|JPN
|Japan U20
Kowa IKESHITA
Hiroto FUJIWARA
Shunki TATENO
Hiroki YANAGITA
|39.12 SB
|Q
|2
|JAM
|Jamaica U20
Bouwahjgie NKRUMIE
Adrian KERR
Mark-Anthony DALEY
David LYNCH
|39.24
|q
|3
|PER
|Peru U20
Rodrigo Andre CORNEJO
Ismael Abelardo AREVALO SIANCAS
Aron Patrick EART
Luis Humberto ANGULO
|40.96 NU20R
|4
|THA
|Thailand U20
Watchapol THANTHONG
Natawat IMAUDOM
Thawatchai HIMAIAD
Puripol BOONSON
|42.09 SB
|GER
|Germany U20
Heiko GUSSMANN
Tobias MORAWIETZ
Eddie REDDEMANN
Chidiera ONUOHA
|DNF
|BOT
|Botswana U20
Abofelo Denny LEITSENG
Lundi Warona PINAEMANG
Godiraone LOBATLAMANG
Thuso OMPHILE
|DQ
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|USA
|United States U20
Johnny BRACKINS
Michael GIZZI
David FOSTER
Charlie BARTHOLOMEW
|39.78 SB
|Q
|2
|FIN
|Finland U20
Topi HUTTUNEN
Valtteri LOUKO
Niko KANGASOJA
Rasmus MARTIN
|40.04 NU20R
|3
|TTO
|Trinidad and Tobago U20
Jaden DE SOUZA
Shakeem MC KAY
Elijah SIMMONS
Revell WEBSTER
|40.77 SB
|AUS
|Australia U20
Lachlan KENNEDY
Connor BOND
Ryan TARRANT
Aidan MURPHY
|DNF
|FRA
|France U20
Hugo CERRA
Jeff ERIUS
Dejan OTTOU
Grégory AFOY
|DQ
|COL
|Colombia U20
Carlos FLOREZ ANGULO
Oscar Manuel BALTAN
Yerlin Enrique GONZALEZ DOMINGUEZ
Ronal LONGA
|DQ