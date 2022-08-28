Jamaica’s Yohan Blake won the men’s 100 meters in a time of 9.96 seconds (-0.7 m/s) at the #True Athletes Classics Leverkusen 2022 meeting on Sunday. The meeting is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level series and was held at the Stadion Manfort.

Blake, the 2011 world champion, was picking up his second victory in Europe this season, following his win at the 2022 Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in Hengelo, in June, recorded a pair of sub-10 seconds clockings this weekend. Read more: 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon results; Yehualaw and Yimer repeat with UK all-comers records

The 32-year-old ran 9.98 secs to top the qualifiers in the heats earlier in the morning before returning a little under an hour later to take the win in the final.

Blake fell just shy of the meeting record of 9.93 secs, set in 2019 by Arthur Cisse of the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, USA’s Cravont Charleston picked up second place with a time of 10.12 seconds with third place going to Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu who ran 10.16 to hold off the defending champion Cisse who ran 10.19 for fourth.

The women’s 100m went to USA’s Celera Barnes who ran 11.12 seconds (-0.8 m/s) with her compatriot Kiara Parker getting second at 11.22 and Germany’s Rebekka Haase finishing third with 11.41.

Kimberly Williams of Jamaica bounded out to 13.92m in the sixth and final round to win the women’s triple jump title and also recorded a mark of 13.88m in round four. Mariko Morimoto did a personal best mark of 13.82m for second place with Slovenian Neja Filipic grabbing third with 13.78m.

