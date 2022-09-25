BERLIN, Germany (September 25) —— Eliud Kipchoge promised to do something special this weekend. He did not disappoint after the Kenyan legend clocked 2:01:09 to smash his own marathon world record with a dominant performance at the 2022 BMW Berlin Marathon here on Sunday (25). Read More: 2022 Cowboy Jamboree men’s results; BYU wins team title, Alex Maier impresses

The Olympic champion entered the race in a relaxed mode –stating that his intention was to have a “good race” here in Berlin. At the end of the race, the Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner the world has ever seen, took exactly 30 seconds off his own world record en route to winning the BMW Berlin Marathon for the fourth time from five appearances –bettering the previous world record of 2:01:39.

Kipchoge paced through the open half marathon in a blistering time of 59:51 and even he revealed that it was shockingly fast.

“We went too fast in the first half of the race,” Kipchoge admitted after his win, but he added that he was confident about breaking the world record today. “My legs were running very fast.”

Mark Korir of Kenya was second in 2:05:58, followed by Ethiopian Tadu Abate who ran 2:06:28, with teammate Andamlak Belihu getting fourth with 2:06:40 and Kenya’s Abel Kipchumba rounding out the top five finishers in 5th place at a time of 2:06:49.

Tigist Assefa Breaks Berlin Marathon course record

The women’s race was won by Tigist Assefa who became the third-fastest woman in the history of marathon running after posting a time of 2:15:37 in Berlin on Sunday.

Assefa’s winning time smashed the 2:18:11 previous Berlin Marathon course record in only her second competitive marathon –taking some 19-minutes off her previous personal best.

Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru ran 02:18:00 for second place while Tigist Abayechew of Ethiopia (2:18:03 and compatriot Workenesh Edesa (2:18:51) finished behind as the top four women ran under 2:20.

American Keira D’Amato who was targeting the US record this weekend, fell well short of her target after running 2:21:48 for sixth place.

Men’s Berlin Marathon Results

Kipchoge, Eliud (KEN) 2:01:09 Korir, Mark (KEN) 2:05:58 Abate, Tadu (ETH) 2:06:28 Belihu, Andamlak (ETH) 2:06:40 Kipchumba, Abel (KEN) 2:06:49 Getachew, Limenih (ETH) 2:07:07 Sonota, Kenya (JPN) 2:07:14 Maruyama, Tatsuya (JPN) 2:07:50 Kikutani, Kento (JPN) 2:07:56 Chumba, Zablon (KEN) 2:08:01 Welday, Haftom (GER) 2:09:06 Doi, Daisuke (JPN) 2:09:40 Takeda, Rintaro (JPN) 2:10:18 Nonaka, Masashi (JPN) 2:10:27 Matsumura, Yuki (JPN) 2:10:29 He, Jie (CHN) 2:11:18 Ashiwa, Atsumi (JPN) 2:11:39 Takaku, Ryu (JPN) 2:11:41 Dambadarjaa, Gantulga (MGL) 2:12:00 Russom, Samuel (ERI) 2:12:12

Women’s Berlin Marathon Results

Assefa, Tigist (ETH) 2:15:37 Wanjiru, Rosemary (KEN) 2:18:00 Abayechew, Tigist (ETH) 2:18:03 Edesa, Workenesh (ETH 2:18:51 Gola, Sisay Meseret (ETH) 2:20:58 D’Amato, Keira (USA) 2:21:48 Kaseda, Rika (JPN) 2:21:55 Suzuki, Ayuko (JPN) 2:22:02 Sato, Sayaka (JPN) 2:22:13 Chepkirui, Vibian (KEN) 2:22:21 Imana, Guteni Shone (ETH) 2:22:28 Wodak, Natasha (CAN) 2:23:12 Belete, Meseret (ETH) 2:23:14 Gudeta, Bekelech (ETH) 2:23:37 Weightman, Lisa (AUS) 2:24:00 Chepkemoi, Maurine (KEN) 2:25:12 Abe, Yukari (JPN) 2:25:17 Chebet, Risper (KEN) 2:25:22 Ohnishi, Hikari (JPN) 2:25:54 Takemoto, Kanako (JPN) 2:28:15

Click here for full results from the 2022 BMW Berlin Marathon