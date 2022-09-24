STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 4 BYU men secured the team title at the 2022 Cowboy Jamboree cross country meet on Saturday morning (24) held here at the Oklahoma State University Cross Country Course. READ MORE: Natalie Cook opens OSU career with impressive win at 2022 Cowboy Jamboree – Women’s results, team scores

BYU placed three finishers in the top 15 in the men’s 8K race with Casey Clinger being the highest finisher for the Cougars in seventh place. The BYU team tallied 75 total points to seal the top podium spot ahead of No. 3 Stanford with 101pts, No. 1 Northern Arizona in third place with 110pts, No. 2 Oklahoma State fourth with 118pts and No. 6 Tulsa ending in fifth place on 165pts.

Alex Maier of Oklahoma State won the men’s 8K race impressively ahead of a loaded field with a time of 23:16.9. Maier won by almost 2.1 seconds overall and set the second-fastest time in Jamboree history, behind teammate Isai Rodriguez who recorded a time of 23:05.08 at last year’s meet.

Charles Hicks of Stanford clocked 23:20.0 for second place with third going to Victor Shitsama of Oklahoma State at 23:20.5, followed by Cole Sprout of Stanford (23:20.8) and Nico Young of Northern Arizona (23:24.4).

Freshman star Natalie Cook made a winning start to her Oklahoma State career at the meet as well, after running 20:17.1 to set the 6th-fastest time in course history when capturing the women’s 6k title.

PHOTO: BYU men after winning at the 2022 Cowboy Jamboree. Photo by BYU Athletics

2022 Cowboy Jamboree Men’s Results

Alex MAIER Oklahoma State 23:16.9

2 Charles HICKS Stanford 23:20.0

3 Victor SHITSAMA Oklahoma State 23:20.5

4 Cole SPROUT Stanford 23:20.8

5 Nico YOUNG Northern Arizona 23:24.4

6 Acer IVERSON Harvard 23:27.7

7 Casey CLINGER BYU 23:30.0

8 Andrew KENT Colorado 23:30.8

9 Drew BOSLEY Northern Arizona 23:35.5

10 Joey NOKES BYU 23:36.1

11 Christian ALLEN BYU 23:39.2

12 Cormac DALTON Tulsa 23:39.7

13 Graham BLANKS Harvard 23:41.1

14 Aaron LAS HERAS Wake Forest 23:42.2

15 Yacine GUERMALI Gonzaga 23:42.6

16 Thomas BOYDEN Stanford 23:44.4

17 Rory LEONARD Oklahoma State 23:44.8

18 Michael POWER Tulsa 23:45.3

19 Ryan RAFF Northern Arizona 23:45.4

20 Davin THOMPSON BYU 23:46.7

2022 Cowboy Jamboree Men’s Team Scores

1 BYU 75

2 Stanford 101

3 Northern Arizona 110

4 Oklahoma State 118

5 Tulsa 143

6 Wake Forest 177

7 Colorado 183

8 Syracuse 202

9 Air Force 223

10 Gonzaga 245

11 Princeton 253

12 Texas 284

13 Harvard 305

14 Washington 410

15 Ole Miss 415

16 Utah Valley 448

17 Furman 458

18 Kentucky 545

19 Mid. Tenn. State 560

20 El Paso CC 638

21 North Texas 682

22 Oklahoma Christian 697

23 Texas Southern 735

24 Hardin-Simmons 809

25 Southern Nazarene 825

26 Redlands CC 859

27 Carl Albert State 865



For Full Results, please click here