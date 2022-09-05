ZURICH —— The start list for the women’s 5000m race at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich this week has been revealed with world champion Gudaf Tsegay leading a strong field aiming for a big prize day.

The women’s 5000m at Zurich’s iconic Sechseläutenplatz will take place on Wednesday (7) evening and a field of 10 runners has been announced by the Wanda Diamond League organizers to battle in the series finale. Read more: Wanda Diamond League 2022 final entry list released

Tsegay, who won the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on 23 July, will race in the discipline for the first time since her victory performance in Oregon, while the meet will be her first competition in a month.

Among the leading contenders scheduled to take on Tsegay is her Ethiopian teammate and the current world leader Ejgayehu Taye who enters with a personal best time of 14:12.98, which is the No. 5 fastest-ever on the all-time list.

Beatrice Chebet, the world silver medalist in Oregon, earlier this summer, is also named to the field and the Kenyan will look to maintain her good form since the world championships.

After finishing second to Tsegay in Eugene, Chebet won the gold medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and also picked up a victory at the ISTAF 2022 in Berlin, on 4 September.

Also named to the start list is American Alicia Monson who will be aiming for a podium finish, while Dutch Olympic champion Sifan Hassan is also listed among the starters.

5000m Women ENTRY LIST SB PB

KEN CHEBET, Beatrice 14:38.21 14:34.55

ETH FEYSA, Hawi 14:33.66 14:33.66

NED HASSAN, Sifan 14:48.12 14:22.12

KEN KIPKEMBOI, Margaret Chelimo 14:47.71 14:27.12

GBR MARKOVC, Amy-Eloise 14:56.60 14:56.60

USA MONSON, Alicia 14:31.11 14:31.11

ETH TAYE, Ejgayehu 14:12.98 14:12.98

ETH TSEGAY, Gudaf 14:26.69 14:13.32

HUN WAGNER-GYÜRKÉS, Viktória 15:16.11 15:16.11

ETH WORKU, Fantu 14:47.37 14:26.80