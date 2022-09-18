SYDNEY, Australia —— Kenya’s Moses Kibet and Tigist Girma of Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s respective elite races at the Blackmores Sydney Marathon 2022 and below you can find selected results from the top runners from the race that took place on Sunday (18) in Australia.

In the men’s contest, Moses covered the course in a time of 2:07:03, the fastest marathon time on Australian soil, in what was the first Sydney Marathon since the global COVID-19 pandemic. A total of four men ran under 2:08 in this race, with Kenya’s Cosmas Matolo finishing second with 2:07:05, Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia ran 2:07:08 for third place, while fourth place went to his teammate Abebe Negewo with a time of 2:07:26.

The top Australian finisher was Reece Edwards who clocked 2:17:24 for seventh place, while his countrymates James Nipperess (2:21:47), Aidan Hobbs (2:23:24), and Lachlan Bryant (2:25:56) finished 10th through 12th. Read more: Steph Bruce, Biya Simbassa Win USATF Titles At Great Cow Harbor 10-K As Records Fall

In the women’s race, meanwhile, Ethiopian Tigist Girma won with a time of 2:25:10 and she was followed by her fellow countrywoman Letebrhan Haylay Gebreslasea and Eritrea’s Nazret Weldu Gebrehiwet who race home at 2:25:45 and 2:26:14, respectively.

Blackmores Sydney Marathon 2022 Results

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Moses KIBET KEN 2:07:03

2 Cosmas MATOLO KEN 2:07:05

3 Deso GELMISA ETH 2:07:08

4 Abebe NEGEWO ETH 2:07:26

5 Olika ADUGNA ETH 2:11:23

6 Marius KIPSEREM KEN 2:13:40

7 Reece EDWARDS AUS 2:17:24

8 Edwin KIPLAGAT KEN 2:18:12

9 Kensuke HORIO JPN 2:20:07

10 James NIPPERESS AUS 2:21:47

11 Aidan HOBBS AUS 2:23:24

12 Lachlan BRYANT AUS 2:25:56

13 Andrew DEY AUS 2:28:32

14 Tim HEWITT AUS 2:28:33

15 Vlad SHATROV AUS 2:34:49

16 Matthew COX AUS 2:34:57

18 Simon BEVEGE AUS 2:36:25

Women’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Tigist GIRMA ETH 2:25:10

2 Letebrhan Haylay GEBRESLASEA ETH 2:25:45

3 Nazret WELDU ERI 2:26:14

4 Rahma TUSA ETH 2:26:30

5 Yenenesh TILAHUN DINKESA ETH 2:27:04

6 Fantu JIMMA ETH 2:27:16

7 Helalia JOHANNES NAM 2:31:10

8 Adanech ANBESA ETH 2:34:14

9 Mai FUJISAWA JPN 2:45:40

10 Alemtsehay ASEFA ETH 2:46:35

11 Regina WRIGHT AUS 2:47:40

For full results please click here