PRAGUE, Czech Republic (September 3) —— The complete Birell Prague Grand Prix 2022 results on Saturday, 3 September as Hicham Amghar and Irene Chepet Cheptai won the men’s and women’s respective Birell 10K Race encounters with a pair of dominant performances. The race is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races series.

In the men’s race, Morocco’s Hicham Amghar won the Birell 10K Race after he stopped the clock at a time of 27:24 to set a new personal best in his first victory at the event in the Czech Republic. The 28-year-old bettered his previous PB of 27:46, set when finishing seventh in 2018.

Tadese Worku of Ethiopia went into the race as one of the favorites, having owned a 10K PB of 26:56 on the road and ran 26:59 in Herzogenaurach earlier this year, but collected the runner-up spot today with a time of 27:25. Patrick Mosin of Kenya ended third with a time of 27:27, with his compatriots Isaac Kipkemboi (27:29) and Laban Kiplimo (27:33) rounding out the top five finishers.

Meanwhile, Irene Chepet Cheptai of Kenya took the victory in the women’s 10k race, crossing the line at a new PB of 30:16 on the road. The 2017 Cross Country World champion was breaking 31-minutes for a second time in the 10K on the road this season after setting her previous best of 30:35 in Bengaluru in May.

Jesca Chelangat was second in 30:23, followed by Faith Cherono (30:56) and Esther Borura (31:03) as Kenyan runners took care of the top four places with Enatnesh Tirusew of Ethiopia getting fifth with 31:36.

Birell Prague Grand Prix 2022 results

Men’s 10km Road Race

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Hicham AMGHAR MAR 27:24:00

2 Tadese WORKU ETH 27:25:00

3 Patrick MOSIN KEN 27:27:00

4 Isaac KIPKEMBOI KEN 27:29:00

5 Laban KIPLIMO KEN 27:33:00

6 Alexander Mutiso MUNYAO KEN 27:35:00

7 Isaac Kibet NDIEMA KEN 27:45:00

8 Rhonex KIPRUTO KEN 27:53:00

9 Kennedy KIMUTAI KEN 27:54:00

10 Nibret MELAK ETH 28:03:00

11 Tadese TAKELE ETH 28:21:00

12 Kelvin KIBIWOTT KEN 28:36:00

13 Mogos TUEMAY ETH 28:38:00

14 Josphat MELI KEN 28:52:00

15 Samuel FITWI SIBHATU GER 28:53:00

16 David NGURE KEN 28:59:00

17 Felix KURUI KEN 29:12:00

18 Daniel KINYANJUI KEN 29:17:00

19 Bravin Kipkogei KIPTOO KEN 29:31:00

20 Samuel BARATA POR 29:36:00

21 Lahsene BOUCHIKHI BEL 29:37:00

22 Jacob SIMONSEN DEN 29:43:00

23 Paulos SURAFEL GBR 29:48:00

24 Luuk MAAS NED 29:48:00

25 Patrik VEBR CZE 30:00:00

26 Tim VINCENT AUS 30:23:00

27 Jakub ZEMANÍK CZE 30:27:00

28 Vladimír MARČÍK CZE 30:40:00

29 Vít PAVLIŠTA CZE 30:58:00

30 Lars DEMUTH AUT 31:01:00

32 Milan JANOUŠEK CZE 31:19:00

33 Matěj ZIMA CZE 31:35:00

34 Dylan RANNOU FRA 31:36:00

35 Petr HOŠNA CZE 31:44:00

36 Pavel KUBRIČAN CZE 31:45:00

37 Adam SZYMANIK CZE 31:47:00

39 Ondřej CHOUR CZE 32:12:00

40 Lukáš KRÝSL CZE 32:13:00

41 Martin DEMUTH AUT 32:17:00

42 Ondřej ROSA CZE 32:21:00

43 Vojtěch BÁRTA CZE 32:24:00

44 Jiří HOMOLÁČ CZE 32:28:00

47 Robert HECZKO CZE 32:46:00

48 Dominik CHLUPÁČ CZE 32:47:00

49 Jan KUNČICKÝ CZE 32:48:00

51 Markus SOSTARIC AUT 32:54:00

Women’s 10km Road Race

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Irine Chepet CHEPTAI KEN 30:16:00

2 Jesca CHELANGAT KEN 30:23:00

3 Faith CHERONO KEN 30:56:00

4 Esther BORURA KEN 31:03:00

5 Enatnesh TIRUSEW ETH 31:36:00

6 Brenda JEPKOECH KEN 31:40:00

7 Vivian MELLY KEN 31:55:00

8 Mekdes WOLDU FRA 32:16:00

9 Sheila JEBIWOTT KEN 32:19:00

10 Alemitu TARIKU ETH 32:39:00

11 Tereza HROCHOVÁ CZE 33:43:00

12 Gabriela VEIGERTOVÁ CZE 34:58:00

13 Markéta GAJDORUSOVÁ CZE 36:27:00

14 Adéla KOLÁČKOVÁ CZE 37:02:00

15 Tereza JAGOSOVA CZE 37:14:00

16 Silvie VALOVÁ CZE 37:16:00

17 Hana HOMOLKOVÁ CZE 37:42:00

18 Lucie PAVLIŠTOVÁ CZE 37:49:00

19 Karoline ROBE GER 38:49:00

20 Yazmin VALLEJO MEX 38:59:00