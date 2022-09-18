The following are selected Copenhagen Half Marathon 2022 results on Sunday (18) with Ethiopians Milkesa Mengesha and Tadu Teshome securing the men’s and women’s individual titles. The Copenhagen Half Marathon is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Race Elite level series and was dominated by Ethiopian runners.

In the men’s race, Mengesha made a decisive surge away from the small leading pack late into the contest and then held his form all the way home to break the tape under 59-minutes after finishing at a time of 58:58. In what turned out to be a fast race overall in Denmark this weekend, a total of 15 finishers on the men’s side ran under 60-minutes today. Read More: Blackmores Sydney Marathon 2022 results; wins for Moses Kibet and Tigist Girma

“I feel good,” Mengesha said during his post-race interview on Sunday, adding that he “had expected to break 59-minutes” in the race.

Defending champion and the World Half Marathon bronze medalist, Amdework Walelegn, also of Ethiopia finished second in a time of 59:05 with his countryman Felix Kipkoech grabbing third place with 59:07.

Meanwhile, the women’s contest went to Tadu Teshome who clocked a time of 1:06:13 to lead an Ethiopian sweep of the podium places as Tsigie Gebreselama crossed second at 1:06:35 and Tiruye Mesfin grabbed third place with a time of 1:06:42.

Copenhagen Half Marathon 2022 Results

Men’s Half Marathon Results

1 Milkesa MENGESHA ETH 58:58:00

2 Amedework WALELEGN ETH 59:05:00

3 Felix KIPKOECH KEN 59:07:00

4 Vincent KIPKEMOI KEN 59:09:00

5 Domnic Lokinyomo LOBALU SSD 59:12:00

6 Chala REGASA ETH 59:13:00

7 Edmond KIPNGETICH KEN 59:25:00

8 Mathew KIMELI KEN 59:39:00

9 Titus KIMUTAI KEN 59:44:00

10 Ronald Kiprotich KIRUI KEN 59:51:00

11 Tsegay KIDANU ETH 59:52:00

12 Getaneh MOLLA ETH 59:52:00

13 Sikiyas MISGANAW ETH 59:53:00

14 Tadesse ABRAHAM SUI 59:53:00

15 Alfred KIPCHIRCHIR KEN 59:57:00

16 Boniface KIBIWOTT KEN 1:00:00

17 Zerei Kbrom MEZNGI NOR 1:00:01

18 Jonathan MAIYO KEN 1:00:24

19 Gerba DIBABA ETH 1:00:59

20 Mathew Sang KIBIWOT KEN 1:01:13

21 Yohanes CHIAPPINELLI ITA 1:01:14

22 Abe GASHAHUN ETH 1:01:22

23 Amanal PETROS GER 1:01:34

24 Yusuke TAMURA JPN 1:01:44

25 Gebru REDAHGNE ETH 1:02:01

26 Morgan LE GUEN SUI 1:02:06

27 Cristhian ZAMORA URU 1:02:36

28 Merhawi GHEBRESELASSIE ERI 1:02:56

29 Ross MILLINGTON GBR 1:03:09

30 Callum HAWKINS GBR 1:03:13

Women’s Half Marathon Results

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Tadu TESHOME ETH 1:06:13

2 Tsigie GEBRESELAMA ETH 1:06:35

3 Tiruye MESFIN ETH 1:06:42

4 Magdalena SHAURI TAN 1:06:52

5 Eunice Chebichii CHUMBA BRN 1:07:34

6 Sintayehu TILAHUN ETH 1:07:41

7 Janet RUGURU KEN 1:07:51

8 Vicoty CHEPNGENO KEN 1:08:22

9 Betelihem AFENIGUS ETH 1:08:35

10 Agnes KEINO KEN 1:08:47

11 Calli THACKERY GBR 1:09:02

12 Alemaddis EYAYU ETH 1:09:47

13 Lindsay FLANAGAN USA 1:09:59

14 Lucy REID GBR 1:10:29

15 Nóra SZABÓ HUN 1:10:59

16 Lauren MCNEIL GBR 1:11:01

17 Carolina WIKSTRÖM SWE 1:11:34

18 Nanna BOVÉ DEN 1:11:49

19 Astrid My Rønde KRISTENSEN DEN 1:12:03

20 Samrawit MENGSTEAB SWE 1:12:36

21 Hanne Mjøen MARIDAL NOR 1:12:47

22 Holly ARCHER GBR 1:12:47

23 Olivia TSIM GBR 1:13:38

24 Sara Schou KRISTENSEN DEN 1:13:51

25 Verity HOPKINS GBR 1:14:10

26 Pernille Eugenie EPLAND NOR 1:14:26

27 Vienna Sřyland DAHLE NOR 1:15:04

28 Sophie WOOD GBR 1:15:06

29 Rebecca Louise HILLAND NOR 1:15:17

30 Josefin SJÖLIND FIN 1:15:33

31 Johanna LARSSON SWE 1:15:49

For full results from the race please Click Here