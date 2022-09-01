STILLWATER – Oklahoma State men’s and Arkansas women’s cross country teams opened their respective seasons with a pair of victories after winning the titles in the Cowboy Preview on Thursday, 1 September.

Freshman Alex Stitt was among the highlighted performers for the Cowboys at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course after he won the men’s 5k with a time of 14:54.9. Stitt topped the 37-runner field as three Oklahoma State runners finished inside the top five.

The home side scored 42 points to beat Arkansas which scored 51 points for second place with Texas A&M getting third with 52pts and Tulsa (78) getting fourth.

On the women’s side, Arkansas scored 41pts to defeat Texas A&M (56pts), SMU (67pts), Oklahoma State (70pts) and Tulsa (119pts).

Taylor Ewert of Arkansas won the women’s 3k in a time of 10:38.6.

Photo: Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowboy Preview Results

Men’s Race – Team (5K)

Men’s Final Standings Score

1 Oklahoma State 42 – 1-4-5-8-24(25)(26) 1:15:52

2 Arkansas 51 – 3-6-10-13-19(21)(23) 1:15:56

3 Texas A&M 52 – 2-9-12-14-15(16)(17) 1:16:04

4 Tulsa 78 – 7-11-18-20-22(27)(28) 1:16:44

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Athlete YR # Team Score Time Gap

1 STITT, Alex FR 314 Oklahoma State 1 14:54.9 —

2 CASAREZ, Eric JR 321 Texas A&M 2 14:55.3 .4

3 SCHREML, Elias SO 331 Arkansas 3 14:56.6 1.7

4 MUIRHEAD, Will SO 310 Oklahoma State 4 14:57.1 2.2

5 PRICE, Jonas SO 309 Oklahoma State 5 15:00.9 6.0

6 RICHTER, Myles JR 333 Arkansas 6 15:03.9 9.0

7 PROPP, Malte JR 308 Tulsa 7 15:04.4 9.5

8 CASTRO, Juan Diego SO 311 Oklahoma State 8 15:08.1 13.2

9 CHHIKARA, Chandon JR 330 Texas A&M 9 15:10.3 15.4

10 SHEARER, Ben FR 332 Arkansas 10 15:11.8 16.9

11 SHUMAKER, Ryan JR 307 Tulsa 11 15:12.4 17.5

12 ZUNIGA, Victor SO 328 Texas A&M 12 15:14.1 19.2

13 SHEARER, Josh JR 334 Arkansas 13 15:18.1 23.2

14 GALVAN, Tristan FR 318 Texas A&M 14 15:20.8 25.9

15 RADTKE, Teddy SO 316 Texas A&M 15 15:22.9 28.0

16 CAWTHRA, Cooper FR 317 Texas A&M (16) 15:24.4 29.5

17 HOFFPAUIR, Gavin SR 329 Texas A&M (17) 15:24.4 29.5

18 NORES, Max JR 306 Tulsa 18 15:25.1 30.2

19 WILLIAMS, Jack FR 336 Arkansas 19 15:25.6 30.7

20 BAKER, Christian JR 303 Tulsa 20 15:27.6 32.7

21 CHUNG, Jonathan SO 319 Texas A&M – 15:27.8 32.9

22 REINA, Reuben FR 341 Arkansas (21) 15:28.4 33.5

23 BENN, Joseph SO 322 Texas A&M – 15:28.7 33.8

24 SERRATO, David SO 324 Texas A&M – 15:32.8 37.9

25 ROMANO, Francesco SR 326 Texas A&M – 15:33.3 38.4

26 JOHNSON, Pete JR 302 Tulsa 22 15:34.0 38.1

27 JOHNSON, Kyle SO 323 Texas A&M – 15:42.2 47.3

28 ROMANOW, Tommy SO 339 Arkansas (23) 15:44.4 49.5

29 COLONNA, Colton JR 325 Texas A&M – 15:46.7 51.8

30 JAYARAMAN, Siddhart SO 327 Texas A&M – 15:48.7 53.8

31 MIDDLETON-PEARSO SO 313 Oklahoma State 24 15:50.3 55.4

32 MURPHY, Ryan SR 338 Arkansas – 16:15.1 1:20.2

33 NICKELL, Daniel SO 312 Oklahoma State (25) 16:20.5 1:25.6

34 CALUSINSKI, Ben FR 315 Oklahoma State (26) 16:21.2 1:26.3

35 BLACK, Ben JR 304 Tulsa (27) 16:24.7 1:29.8

36 GEORGE, Luke JR 340 Arkansas – 16:35.3 1:40.4

37 PULIDO , Gian FR 343 Tulsa (28) 16:56.2 2:01.3

Women’s Race – Team (3K)

TEAM SCORING SUMMARY

Final Standings Score Scoring Order Total

1 Arkansas 41 1-7-8-11-14(15)(16) 54:00

2 Texas A&M 56 2-4-9-17-24(26)(30) 54:23

3 SMU 67 5-6-13-21-22(28) 54:44

4 Oklahoma State 70 3-10-12-18-27(29)(31) 54:38

5 Tulsa 119 19-20-23-25-32(33)(34) 55:55

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Athlete YR # Team Score Time Gap

1 EWERT, Taylor SO 398 Arkansas 1 10:38.6 —

2 PLAIN, Grace SR 373 Texas A&M 2 10:39.8 1.2

3 SALEK, Maddie SR 409 Oklahoma Stat 3 10:42.2 3.6

4 SANTORO, Abbey SR 379 Texas A&M 4 10:44.3 5.7

5 HULCY, Maddie JR 383 SMU 5 10:45.6 7.0

6 GEARIN, Kaitlyn SO 388 SMU 6 10:46.0 6.4

7 MCCUNE, Katie SR 391 Arkansas 7 10:47.2 8.6

8 PATERNAIN, Julia SR 392 Arkansas 8 10:48.1 9.5

9 ABELL, Julia SR 372 Texas A&M 9 10:49.3 10.7

10 RODRIGUEZ, Krystal FR 352 Oklahoma Stat 10 10:49.4 10.8

11 HERNANDEZ, Nyah JR 395 Arkansas 11 10:50.5 11.9

12 SOMERS, Taylor SR 355 Oklahoma Stat 12 10:52.8 14.2

13 MIERSWA, Leoni SO 389 SMU 13 10:54.7 16.1

14 MCCUNE, Claire 408 Unattached – 10:54.9 16.3

15 HYDE, Gracie SR 393 Arkansas 14 10:55.3 16.7

16 VAUGHAN, Adoette JR 407 Arkansas (15) 10:56.2 17.6

17 ROGERS, Mackenzie FR 397 Arkansas (16) 10:56.3 17.7

18 LIVINGSTON, Maddie SO 369 Texas A&M 17 10:57.0 17.4

19 STEGMANN, Colleen FR 356 Oklahoma Stat 18 10:57.9 19.3

20 PESENDORFER, Kath JR 349 Tulsa 19 11:02.1 23.5

21 HILL, Avery SO 347 Tulsa 20 11:04.9 26.3

22 CROWLEY, Jessie SO 386 SMU 21 11:07.6 29.0

23 OLSEN, Mia SO 385 SMU 22 11:09.8 31.2

24 SOLER, Carlota FR 345 Tulsa 23 11:10.4 31.8

25 RODRIGUEZ, Mary Gr SO 375 Texas A&M 24 11:12.2 33.6

26 EUDALY, Mary Ellen FR 399 Arkansas – 11:12.8 34.2

27 KOWALSKI, Robyn SO 346 Tulsa 25 11:13.4 34.8

28 BUCKLEY, Katelyn SO 364 Texas A&M (26) 11:14.4 35.8

29 PRICE, Kennadi FR 359 Oklahoma Stat 27 11:15.6 37.0

30 KREMER, Lior JR 382 SMU (28) 11:16.5 37.9

31 HUMES, Molly SO 353 Oklahoma Stat (29) 11:17.2 38.6

32 PALICKE, Siena SO 368 Texas A&M (30) 11:17.9 39.3

33 CLEVELAND, Natalia FR 358 Oklahoma Stat (31) 11:22.5 43.9

34 REEVES, Tamara JR 348 Tulsa 32 11:23.8 45.2

35 REED, Kylee SR 350 Tulsa (33) 11:26.7 48.1

36 NELSEN, Deirdre SO 371 Texas A&M – 11:32.0 52.4

37 JONES, Keely JR 344 Tulsa (34) 11:34.2 55.6

38 BIANCAMANO, Brookl FR 404 Unattached – 11:35.3 56.7

39 GODDARD, Gemma SO 363 Texas A&M – 11:39.3 1:00.7

40 CHASTAIN, Nicole SO 366 Texas A&M – 11:52.8 1:14.2

41 MICHAEL, Mackenzie SO 354 Oklahoma Stat – 12:16.4 1:37.8

42 SAIA, Emma SO 370 Texas A&M – 12:24.2 1:45.6

43 MICKENS-MALIK, Jina FR 360 Oklahoma Stat – 13:47.0 3:07.4