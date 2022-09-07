The following are the start lists for Day 1 at the 2022 Weltklasse Zurich – Diamond League Final in Switzerland on Wednesday (7) as the hunt for Diamond trophies, big money prizes, and wildcard spots to the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

Day one schedule will see six Diamond League champions crowned during the street portion of the event on Sechselautenplatz and fans should be excited to see a mixture of what is expected to be some high-quality field and running events.

How can you watch the 2022 Weltklasse Zurich – Diamond League Final?

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel. The live stream on Wednesday will begin at 11:30 am Wednesday, Eastern Time (ET) and 10:55-1:30 ET on Peacock in the USA. The live stream on Thursday will start at 1:00 pm ET and 1:00 – 4:00 pm eastern on Peacock in the USA. Results, programme and entry lists | media information sheets (day one)

The women and men Shot Put competitions will get the first-day schedule off and running on Wednesday at 10:55 AM Eastern Time (ET) with the action continuing with the women’s pole vault competition at 11:30 AM ET.

The first of the two running events today will take place at 11:35 am ET when the women’s 5000m runners toe the line to battle for the crown. World champion Gudaf Tsegay, world leader Ejgayehu Taye, Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet, the world silver medalist in Oregon, Dutch Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and USA’s Alicia Monson will all be aiming for podium places in the event, as well as the Diamond League trophy.

Action in the men’s 5000m will start at 1:10 PM ET we should also expect a very exciting battle between Kenya’s Jacob Krop, Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi, USA’s Grant Fisher, and Kenyan Nicholas Kipkorir. What a race this is shaping up to be!

Day 1 Schedule and Start Lists 2022 Weltklasse Zurich – Diamond League Final

16:55 Shot Put Women Entries

16:55 Shot Put Men Entries

17:30 Pole Vault Women Entries

17:35 5000m Women Entries

18:00 High Jump Men Entries

18:15 Men Wheelchair (1 lap – head to head) Entries

18:30 Women Wheelchair (1 lap – head to head) Entries

19:10 5000m Men Entries