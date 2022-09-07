The following are the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Final results on Day One on Wednesday (7) with six Diamond League champions crowned during the street event on Sechselautenplatz, including two on a three-lane track, while Americans won both the women’s and men’s shot put titles.

In the men’s shot put competition, two-time world champion Joe Kovacs registered a massive personal-best of 23.23m to outclass his American compatriot world record holder and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser. The effort for Kovacs came in the third round and it was the third longest in history, while he moved to second on the all-time men’s shot put list.

Meanwhile, world champion Chase Ealey of the USA joined her compatriot in the shot put with success in the women’s event after she threw 20.19m to conclude a fruitful 2022 outdoor season, which saw her ending the outside campaign undefeated. Read more: Kenyans Chebet, Kimeli Win Diamond League Final 5000m – RRW

Elsewhere, Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet and Nicholas Kipkorir won the 5000m finals for the women and men, while Australia’s Nina Kennedy secured the women’s pole vault title and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi edged American JuVaughn Harrison to claim the Diamond League men’s high-jump title in Zurich.

Diamond League Final 2022 results – Day 1

Diamond Discipline – DF

Men’s High Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Gianmarco TAMBERI ITA 2.34

2 JuVaughn HARRISON USA 2.34

3 Django LOVETT CAN 2.27

4 Andriy PROTSENKO UKR 2.24

5 Hamish KERR NZL 2.21

6 Mutaz Essa BARSHIM QAT 2.18

Diamond Discipline – DF

Men’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Joe KOVACS USA 23.23

2 Ryan CROUSER USA 22.74

3 Tom WALSH NZL 21.9

4 Jacko GILL NZL 21.51

5 Filip MIHALJEVIĆ CRO 21.43

6 Nick PONZIO ITA 20.71

Diamond Discipline – DF

Men’s 5km Road Race

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Nicholas KIPKORIR KEN 13:00

2 Domnic Lokinyomo LOBALU SSD 13:00

3 Grant FISHER USA 13:01

4 Telahun Haile BEKELE ETH 13:03

5 Berihu AREGAWI ETH 13:04

6 Cornelius KEMBOI KEN 13:10

7 Selemon BAREGA ETH 13:14

Maximilian THORWIRTH GER DNF

Yomif KEJELCHA ETH DNF

Jacob KROP KEN DNF

Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO BDI DNF

Diamond Discipline – DF

Women’s Pole Vault

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Nina KENNEDY AUS 4.81

2 Sandi MORRIS USA 4.76

3 Tina ŠUTEJ SLO 4.61

4 Roberta BRUNI ITA 4.61

5 Wilma MURTO FIN 4.61

6 Aikaterini STEFANIDI GRE 4.51

7 Angelica MOSER SUI 4.51

Diamond Discipline – DF

Women’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Chase EALEY USA 20.19

2 Sarah MITTON CAN 19.56

3 Auriol DONGMO POR 19.46

4 Jessica SCHILDER NED 19.06

5 Danniel THOMAS-DODD JAM 19.04

6 Fanny ROOS SWE 18.37

Diamond Discipline – DF

Women’s 5km Road Race

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Beatrice CHEBET KEN 14:32

2 Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI KEN 14:32

3 Gudaf TSEGAY ETH 14:33

4 Ejgayehu TAYE ETH 14:33

5 Sifan HASSAN NED 14:38

6 Alicia MONSON USA 14:38

7 Hawi FEYSA ETH 14:58

8 Amy-Eloise MARKOVC GBR 15:29

9 Marta GARCÍA ESP 15:50

10 Rose DAVIES AUS 16:08

Viktória WAGNER-GYÜRKÉS HUN DNF