The following is the schedule, start lists, and how to watch live broadcast on Day Two at the 2022 Weltklasse Zurich – Diamond League Final in Switzerland on Thursday (8). The competition started on Wednesday with six Diamond League crowns handed out during street portion on Sechselautenplatz, and we should expect another busy second day today. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Weltklasse Zurich – Diamond League Final?

Action at the Letzigrund Stadium on Day Two will see 26 titles being decided and you can watch the live streaming broadcast on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel. The schedule today will begin at live stream on Thursday will start at 11:35 am ET with the women’s and men’s triple jump finals, followed by the women’s high jump at 11:55 am ET, while the live stream gets going at 1:00 pm ET on Peacock in the USA.

Competition on the track will begin with the women’s and men’s pre-program 400m races before the main program starts with the Diamond League Final women’s 400m race. Please check out the complete start lists below.

Day Two 2022 Weltklasse Zurich – Diamond League Final

08 September 2022

11:35 Triple Jump Women Entries

11:35 Triple Jump Men Entries

11:55 High Jump Women Entries

12:15 Discus Men Entries

12:15 Discus Women Entries

12:26 400m Women pre-program Entries

12:35 400m Men pre-program Entries

12:45 3000m Women/Men wheelchair pursuit Entries

12:54 Opening Ceremony

1:04 400m Women Entries

1:15 400m Men Entries

1:25 100mH Women Entries

1:33 3000m SC Women Entries

1:40 Pole Vault Men Entries

1:52 110mH Men Entries

1:59 1500m Women Entries

2:00 Long Jump Women Entries

2:00 Long Jump Men Entries

2:10 1500m Men Entries

2:20 Javelin Women Entries

2:20 Javelin Men Entries

2:23 100m Women Entries

2:31 3000m SC Men Entries

2:49 100m Men Entries

2:59 400mH Women Entries

3:09 400mH Men Entries

3:19 800m Women Entries

3:31 800m Men Entries

3:42 200m Women Entries

3:52 200m Men Entries

4:00 Wanda Diamond League Award Ceremony

4:10 Closing Ceremony