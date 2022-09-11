The following are the top results from the Great North Run 2022 Elite women’s and men’s race on Sunday (11) with Jacob Kiplimo and Hellen Obiri taking the victories on a day when many continued to pay tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who died last Thursday.

Track star Obiri used every bit of her leg speed to dismiss the challenges from her rivals in the closing parts of the race en route to retaining the women’s crown, while Jacob Kiplimo became the first man from Uganda to win the title here. Read more: How to watch the 2022 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile race?

In the women’s contest, after a minute’s silence before the start of the race, two-time world 5000m champion Obiri of Kenyan broke away from rivals in the final meters of the race to successive crossed the line and defended her crown with a time of 1:07:07.

The two-time Olympic 5,000m silver medalist battled with fellow Kenyan and Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana in the latter parts of the race before she broke free with under a mile remaining and then sprinted away with 200m left to take the win.

Jepchirchir finished second with a time of 1:07:10, while Rio 2016 Olympic 10,000m champion Ayana finished third a a time of 1:07:22. Hiwot Gebrekidan of Ethiopia was fourth at 1:07:22 and Britain’s Charlotte Purdue took fifth place in a time of 1:10:11.

Meanwhile, the elite men’s half marathon race went to the world record holder of the 13.1-mile race, Jacob Kiplimo, who crossed the line in 59 minutes and 33 seconds. Kiplimo, the recently crowned Commonwealth Games double gold medalist in Birmingham, is the Half Marathon World champion from 2020.

Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega of Ethiopia was second in 1:00:39, while his Ethiopian compatriot Kenenisa Bekele placed third in a time of 1:01:01. The top five was completed by Suguru Osako of Japan (1:01:05) and Australia’s Brett Robinson (1:02:06).

Great North Run 2022 Elite Women’s Results

Name Finish Time

HELLEN OBIRI 1:07:05 PERES JEPCHIRCHIR 1:07:07 ALMAZ AYANA 1:07:10 HIWOT GEBREKIDAN 1:07:22 CHARLOTTE PURDUE 1:10:11 AMY-ELOISE MARKOVC 1:11:12 MISAKI HAYASHIDA 1:12:57 YUNA DAITO 1:13:33 LILY PARTRIDGE 1:14:13 VERITY OCKENDEN 1:14:30 RACHEL HODGKINSON 1:16:11 CHELSEA BAKER 1:17:25 HANNAH ROBINSON 1:17:57 DEBORAH BRUCE 1:18:06 EMMA NAVESEY 1:18:53 SARAH HUNTER 1:18:59 CHARLIE HANSON 1:19:02 SARAH SHORT 1:19:07 SOPHIE BIRTLES 1:19:08 KATE BROWN 1:20:46 LISA ROONEY 1:21:20 SARAH MACKNESS 1:21:21 CHARLOTTE FIRTH 1:21:31 DELLA HATFIELD 1:21:52 NICOLA JACKSON 1:22:11 JENNA MCGREVEY 1:22:29 MOLLY PACE 1:22:38 NATALIE WANGLER 1:22:53 TRACY MILLMORE 1:23:02 SUSAN DUNCAN 1:23:40

Great North Run 2022 Elite Men’s Results

Name Finish Time

JACOB KIPLIMO 0:59:33 SELEMON BAREGA 1:00:39 KENENISA BEKELE 1:01:01 SUGURO OSAKO 1:01:05 BRETT ROBINSON 1:02:06 MARC SCOTT 1:02:28 YOHEI IKEDA 1:02:42 WILLIAM AMPONSAH 1:03:15 CALUM JOHNSON 1:03:16 KAZUYA NISHIYAMA 1:03:57 BEN CONNOR 1:04:05 IAN BUTLER 1:04:20 JONNY MELLOR 1:04:38 ALEX MONROE 1:04:44 KOTA MURAYAMA 1:04:54 MOHAMMADREZA ABOOTORABI 1:04:57 TAKAHIRO NAKAMURA 1:05:36 DAVID GREEN 1:05:52 MASATO KIKUCHI 1:06:30 KIERAN WALKER 1:06:31 ED BOVINGDON 1:06:56 ALEX BROWN 1:06:59 GEORGE PHILLIPS 1:07:43 EOGHAN TOTTEN 1:07:54 OLLIE GARROD 1:07:56 NEIL KEVERN 1:08:03 JASPER BOOT 1:08:08 ALEX HARVEY 1:08:45 DANIEL CLIFFE 1:08:55 MOHAMED ABSHIR 1:08:58

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images