RALEIGH – The NC State men's and women's cross country teams will open the 2022 season on Friday evening at the 2022 Adidas XC Challenge which will take place at the WakeMed Soccer Park Cross Country Course in Cary.

The two-day cross country meet will start with the college and open races on Friday evening while the high school runners will dominate the second day on Saturday. You can follow all the Live Results and updates at the provided link, while for more details about the event, please click the link here for other Meet Information.

The action on Friday will begin at 5:40 pm ET with the men’s 6k race before the women toe the start line to compete for the individual and team title in the 5k race, starting at 6:20 pm ET.

Besides the host team NC State, athletes from North Carolina A&T, Wake Forest, Duke, Elon, Davidson, Johnson C. Smith and Winston-Salem State will be among the starters on Friday.

Meanwhile, the high school schedule on Saturday begins at 8:00 am with the boys’ JV Red 5K, while the boys’ and girls’ championship 5K race will go off at 9:00 am and 9:24 am, respectively.

PHOTO: NC State women’s cross country in action. Photo by NC State Athletics

2022 adidas XC Challenge FINAL TIME SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

Men’s College/Open 6K – 5:40 PM

Women’s College/Open 5K – 6:20 PM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th

Boys JV Red 5K – 8:00 AM

Girls JV Red 5K – 8:30 AM

Boys Championship 5K – 9:00 AM

Girls Championship 5K – 9:24 AM

Boys Invitational 5K – 9:50 AM

Girls Invitational 5K – 10:15 AM

Boys Challenge 5K – 10:42 AM

Girls Challenge 5K – 11:08 AM

Boys JV White 5K – 12:06 PM

Girls JV White 5K Youth 2K – 12:40 PM





Meet Information | Live Results



Teams Participating

Barton

Campbell

Charleston Southern

Davidson

Duke

Elon

Johnson C. Smith

Louisburg

North Carolina A&T

North Carolina Central

NC State

Patrick Henry Community College

Rockingham Community College

Shaw

UNCW

Wake Forest

Winston-Salem State