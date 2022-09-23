CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston College men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to run at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown on Friday, Sept. 23 at Franklin Park in Boston. One of the top collegiate cross country invitationals in the country, the meet is hosted annually by Boston College and will feature 24 teams in the women’s five-kilometer race and 21 teams racing in the men’s eight-kilometer race. For Live Results and Updates Click Here

For the Women’s Entry List Click Here | For the Women’s Entry List Click Here | After The Race Women’s Final Results Click Here | After The Race Women’s Final Results Click Here | For the Open Race Results Click Here

The meet is currently scheduled to commence at noon with the Women’s Featured 5K race. The Men’s Featured 8K will begin shortly after at 12:30 p.m. The meet concludes with the combined Open Men’s and Women’s 5K at 1:15 p.m. Race times may be subject to change in the event of any inclement weather. Read More: How to watch the 2022 Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational?

The women’s race features No. 20 Harvard and No. 23 Gonzaga, in addition to Syracuse and Penn State which both received votes in the latest USTFCCCA national poll. On the men’s side, a trio of ranked teams – No. 12 Harvard, No. 18 Gonzaga, and No. 19 Syracuse will toe the starting line.

Franklin Park features one of the top cross country courses in the nation, hosting countless high school and collegiate meets throughout the year. It is home to the Massachusetts All-State Meet as well as the frequent host of the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship The park includes courses for 5,000 meters, 6,000 meters, 8,000 meters and 10,000 meters.

Franklin Park also won the honor of hosting the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in 1992, as a special 12.5 kilometer course was used for competition. Each course includes variants of three major loops, the stadium loop, the Bear Cage hill loop and the wilderness loop.

Friday, September 23, 2022

Franklin Park | Boston, Mass.

2022 Schedule

12:00 p.m. – Women’s Featured 5K

12:30 p.m. – Men’s Featured 8K

1:15 p.m. – Combined Open (M&W) 5K



2022 Visiting Team Guide (pdf)

For meet information, please contact Julie Heyde: heyde@bc.edu

2022 Field

Army, Boston College, Boston University, Brown, Bucknell, Dartmouth, Elon (W) Gonzaga, Harvard, Maine, MIT, UMass, Lowell, Monmouth, Northeastern, Penn State (W), Quinnipiac, Rhode Island (W), Santa Clara, St. John’s, Syracuse, Vermont, Virginia, Youngstown State, Yale

