SOUTH BEND, Ind. —— The 2022 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational will be hosted by the Notre Dame cross country team on Friday, 30 September at the Burke Golf Course and you can follow all the live results and updates, including the team scores and individual champions after the races. Read More: When is the 2022 Chile Pepper Festival and how can I watch it?

For those looking to follow live results and updates, please click here to find the page that will be hosting all the onsite coverage provided by PrimeTime Timing. The Women’s Blue 5K race will get the action underway at 10:30 am ET before the Men’s Blue 5 Mile race follow at 11:15 ET.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Open 5k race will begin at 12:00 pm ET, followed by the Men’s Open 5 Mile race at 12:45 pm the Women’s Gold 5k will take place at 1:30 pm with the Men’s Gold 5 Mile race going off at 2:15 pm.

On the women’s side the entries will be led by the No. 1 nationally ranked team NC State, No. 3 New Mexico, host and No. 8 Notre Dame, and Alabama, which is ranked No. 8 in the latest edition of the NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week.

Florida State, Liberty, Penn State, San Francisco and Boise State are also set to race in the Women’s Blue 5K race.

The men’s entry list will be headed by No. 14 Notre Dame, No. 24 Butler and No. 25 Alabama. No. 27 Michigan, Tennessee, Florida State, NC State –which all received votes in the latest national rankings, Purdue, and Boise State will also feature in the Men’s Blue 5 Mile race.

The 2022 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational race times are as follows:

10:30 am – Women’s Blue Division – 5,000 Meters

11:15 am – Men’s Blue Division – 5 Miles

12:00 pm – Women’s Open Division – 5,000 Meters

12:45 pm – Men’s Open Division – 5 Miles

1:30 pm – Women’s Gold Division – 5,000 Meters

2:15 pm – Men’s Gold Division – 5 Miles