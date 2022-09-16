Joplin, Mo. – The 2022 cross country season continues this week with another busy schedule and one of the top meets to follow this weekend is the 2022 Missouri Southern Annual Southern Stampede at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on Saturday (17).

This meet has always produced impressive performances from college, university, junior college, and high school athletes and fans should expect similar production in Missouri this weekend. If you are unable to make the trip to watch the action live, you can follow all the live results and updates from every race. LIVE COVERAGE will be available at the link listed. Men’s Cross Country Missouri Southern Stampede Live Results | Women’s Cross Country Missouri Southern Stampede Live Results

The 2022 Missouri Southern Annual Southern Stampede schedule begins at 8:00 am local time / 9:00 am ET with the college JUCO women’s open race. The women’s university open race will get going at 8:30 am local time, while the men’s college/junior college event will kick off at 9:00 am.

The final collegiate race of the morning will be the university men’s open, starting at 9:45 am, while fans will be able to watch athletes battle in six separate high school races which will feature nearly 3,000 runners, according to the meeting organizers.



“We are excited to be hosting the Southern Stampede again this year,” Missouri Southern head distance coach Jamie Burnham said on the team’s official website. “It looks to be one of the bigger fields that we’ve had at the Stampede.

“As a team, we are excited for the opportunity to be able to compete at home. The men should have everyone competing this weekend as will the women. We are looking forward to a great competition.”

The Southern men come into the race this weekend at the NCAA DII No. 8 ranked team and the host will take on the No. 12 ranked Pittsburg State, as well as NCAA Division I team Oral Roberts.



Meanwhile, on the women’s race features just one ranked team as Pittsburg State comes in ranked No. 30. NCAA Division I powerhouse team Arkansas, ranked ninth nationally, as well as Oral Roberts will also join a field of top regional teams.