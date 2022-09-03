The Birell Prague Grand Prix 2022, World Athletics Label Road Race series continues on Saturday (3) and you can watch the Birell 10K Race live on the RunCzech YouTube channel with the live stream available for free to all fans worldwide.

Saturday’s race will go off at 12:15 pm ET or 18:30 pm local time in Prague and a pair of top-class fields have been assembled for both the men’s and women’s Elite races. Read more: Leading 2022 Asics Falmouth Road Race results on Aug. 21

The race organizers have revealed that the Birell Prague Grand Prix 2022 edition could be the biggest yet as several top runners from Keyan and Ethiopia go up against a number of the European elite runners.

The women will race over 5km and the men will battle each other over 10km, starting at the Prague Public Square.

The live coverage is slated to begin at 12:00 pm ET with the women’s 5km race getting underway at 12:15 ET, followed by the men’s 10km at 1:30 pm ET.

Watch the likes of Rhonex Kipruto, Tadese Worku Gebresilase, Kennedy Kimutai, Bravin Kipkogei Kiptoo, and Tadese Takele Bikila go head-to-head in the men’s race, while fans can watch Irine Chepet Cheptai, Jesca Chelangat, Faith Cherono and Esther Birundu Borura leading the way on the women’s side.

Saturday, September 3, 2022

14:00 Program starts at Namesti Republiky

17:00 Technical area opening – adidas Women’s Run 5 km (Václavské náměstí)

18:00 Technical area opening – Birell 10K Race Prague (Václavské náměstí)

18:00 Start adidas Women’s race 5 km (Náměstí Republiky)

18:17 First woman arrival

18:30 Award ceremony adidas Women’s race 5 km (Náměstí Republiky)

18:45 End of adidas Women’s race 5 km (Náměstí Republiky)

19:30 Start Birell 10K Race Prague (Náměstí Republiky)

19:57/20:00 First man/woman arrival

20:10 – 20:40 Award ceremony Birell 10K Race Prague – men, women, Czechs (Náměstí Republiky)

21:00 End of Birell 10K Race Prague

22:00 Technical area closing

Birell 10K Race – Prague Grand Prix 2022 Fields

Men Elite Runners

1. Rhonex Kipruto KEN 26:24 WR – Valencia 2020

2. Tadese Worku Gebresilase ETH 26:56

3. Kennedy Kimutai KEN 27:09

4. Bravin Kipkogei Kiptoo KEN 27:12

5. Tadese Takele Bikila ETH 27:21

6. Alexander Mutiso Munyao KEN 10,000m PB: 27:23.01

7. Patrick Kabirech Mosin KEN 27:31

8. Isaac Kipkemboi KEN 27:37

9. Hicham Amghar MAR 27:46

10. David Ngure Irungu KEN 10,000m PB: 27:48.22

11. Mogos Tuemay Abrha ETH 27:50

12. Isaac Kibet Ndiema KEN 28:00

13. Samuel Fitwi Sibhatu GER 28:00

14. Kelvin Kibiwott KEN 28:01

15. Samuel Vila Barata POR 28:12

16. Lahsene Bouchikhi BEL 28:24

17. Sebastian Udo Hendel GER 28:35

18. Jacob Simonsen DEN 28:41

19. Eric Laurent Rüttimann SUI 29:00

20. Olle Walleräng SWE 29:00

21. Timothy Wayne Vincent AUS 29:22

22. Jakub Zemaník CZE 29:30

23. Josphat Kipkorir Meli KEN 29:37

24. Jiří Homoláč CZE 29:37

25. Laban Kiplimo KEN 29:46

26. Vít Pavlišta CZE 29:50

27. Patrik Vebr CZE 30:21

28. Martin Zajíc CZE 30:34

29. Vladimír Marčík CZE 30:44

30. Felix Mursoi Kurui KEN

31. Jakub Szymankiewicz POL

32. Michael Thabang Langgaard Jensen DEN debut

33. Petr Hošna CZE 10,000m PB: 32:42.46

34. Luuk Maas NED 28:53

35. Nibret Melak Bogale ETH 27:26

40. Daniel Kinyanjui KEN debut PACE M1 (PACEMAKER)

41. Victor Kipkirui Mutai KEN debut PACE M2 (PACEMAKER)

42. Julius Kipchumba KEN debut PACE W1 (PACEMAKER, WOMEN)

43. Shadrack Kipchirchir Ruto KEN debut PACE M3 (PACEMAKER) – RESERVE

Women Elite Runners

1. Irine Chepet Cheptai KEN 30:35

2. Jesca Chelangat KEN 30:40

3. Faith Cherono KEN 30:50

4. Esther Birundu Borura KEN 31:02

5. Vivian Jepkemei Melly KEN NT

6. Enatnesh Alamrew Tirusew ETH 31:15

7. Mekdes Woldu FRA 31:25 – Berlin 2022

8. Alemitu Tariku Olana ETH 32:04

9. Eva Vrabcová Nývltová CZE 33:01

10. Brenda Jepkoech Tuwei KEN 10,000m PB: 34:23.8h

11. Sheila Jebiwot KEN 34:24

12. Hana Homolková CZE 35:59

13. Gabriela Veigertová CZE 37:19

14. Tereza Hrochová CZE 34:37