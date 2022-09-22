The 2022 Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational will take place on Friday, 23 September and you can watch the broadcast live from Springfield, Oregon at RunnerSpace.com. The live streaming and after-race on-demand videos will only be available to viewers with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account so if you don’t already have a premium account, please get signed up here today!

Where to watch the 2022 Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational?

On-demand videos from the event will be available, while Live Scoreboard, and Teams competing at the meeting can be viewed from the links provided.

Live coverage from the 2022 Bill Dellinger Invitational meet at Pine Ridge Golf Club, in Springfield, Ore., will begin at 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET, while the men’s 8k will get going at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. The women’s 6k will be followed at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET. Read more: How to follow the 2022 Cowboy Jamboree? – Oklahoma State Cross Country

The meet will be the second outing this season for the Ducks who opened their 2022 cross country season with a pair of team-winning performances at the Lewis and Clark Opener earlier this month.

Participating Teams At The 2022 Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational

Joining the host Oregon at the 2022 Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational are Oregon State, Portland, Portland State, Texas UC Davis, UCLA, Washington State, Cal St. Fullerton, Lane CC, Lewis & Clark, UNA-Portland and a group of Unattached runners.

