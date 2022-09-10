CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men’s and women’s cross-country teams will host the HYP meet for the first time in four years this Saturday, 10 September. Today’s three-team competition will take place at Franklin Park in Boston.

The competition will include the Harvard, Yale and Princeton teams. The women’s race (5K) will start at 10:30 a.m. and the men’s race (6K) will start at 11:00 a.m. The meet will be broadcast on ESPN+.



A Harvard student fan bus for the meet will depart from Mt. Auburn Street in Harvard Square at 9:30 a.m. and will return following the conclusion of the meet at 12:30 p.m. Free food and giveaways will be provided to those in attendance. You must RSVP to reserve your spot on the student fan bus.

What To Know

Both Harvard teams last raced against opponents from Princeton and Yale at the 2021 NCAA National Championship meet. The Harvard men’s team finished in 12 th place and the women’s team finished in 25th. Top returning finishers on the men’s side include Graham Blanks and Acer Iverson . On the women’s side, top returning finishers include Maia Ramsden and Eloise Freitag .

finished second in the women’s race. Of the teams competing, both Harvard teams are the only nationally ranked teams in the 2022 preseason poll. The men’s squad sits in 11th and the women’s team ranks 20th.

Senior Captains David Melville and Jack McDonough will lead the men’s team in the 2022 season. Seniors Sagar and Freitag along with junior Maia Ramsden will lead the women’s team as captains.

Up Next

The Harvard Cross Country teams will send athletes to compete in the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Okla., on Sept. 24. This meet will take place at the site of the 2022 NCAA Championship meet. Athletes who do not travel to Stillwater will compete in a home meet against Boston College, which is also set for Sept 24.