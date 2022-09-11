The busy weekend of road running continues on Sunday with the 2022 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile race, presented by NYRR, and you can watch the live stream coverage on race day today, September 11. Those with an IP address inside the United Kingdom will have a free broadcast on USATF.TV. Watch Here. Follow all the live results and updates here!

The international broadcast will be live from New York City, will be available on USATF.TV and fans can stream the broadcast with a RunnerSpace Plus account and the race is scheduled to begin at 12:00pm ET USA or 19:00 CEST. Please note: This USATF.TV international broadcast will only be available to +PLUS subscribers outside the United States except for the United Kingdom.

For the fans in the United States, all the viewers can watch and follow the broadcast on NBC on their television with live online streaming available on Peacock TV Premium. Read more: How to watch the Great North Run 2022?

The 2022 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile race schedule

Heat Bib Letter Start

Wheelchairs/Handcycles W 7:25 a.m.

Open Categories

Age Group 50–59 AA 7:30 a.m.

Age Group 40–49 A 7:45 a.m.

Age Group 40–49 B 8:00 a.m.

Age Group 35–39 C 8:15 a.m.

Age Group 35–39 D 8:30 a.m.

Moment of silence & NYPD Motorcade 8:46 a.m.

Age Group 30–34 E 8:55 a.m.

Age Group 30–34 F 9:05 a.m.

Age Group 25–29 G 9:20 a.m.

Age Group 25–29 H 9:30 a.m.

Age Group 19–24 I 9:45 a.m.

George Sheehan Memorial Mile

Age Group 60–69 J 10:00 a.m.

Age Group 70+ K 10:15 a.m.

Media Heat

Media Mile L 10:30 a.m.

NYRR Road Mile Championships

Women’s Road Mile 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Road Mile 11:00 a.m.

Back To School Mile (Rising New York Road Runners)

Stage 1 Y 11:10 a.m.

Stage 3 Y 11:45 a.m.

Stage 2 Y 11:50 a.m.

9/11 Memorial Mile Presented By New Balance

9/11 Memorial Mile FLAG 12:15 p.m.

Professional Athletes

Professional Women 12:30 p.m.

Professional Men 12:45 p.m.