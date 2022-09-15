2021-Nike-Cross-Regionals-California
The 2022 Woodbridge Cross Country Classic will be streamed live from Irvine, California on Thursday and Friday, September 15-16 and fans cans watch all the coverage with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account. Watch Live Here

Live results and updates from the two-day meet will also be available online and you can Get the Live Results Here. The live broadcast and on-demand videos after the event will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS access and you can get your account by signing up here.

The live streaming broadcast of the 2022 Woodbridge XC Classic will begin at 8:00 pm ET with the boys’ Red/White Novice race, followed by the girls’ Red/White Novice race at 5:20 pm ET. Each day’s broadcast will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled first race of the day and untl the end of the event.

Several teams from across the United States will be in action over the two days at Great Park in Irvine, including Newbury Park and Flower Mound,

The Woodbridge XC Classic Schedule

MEET AND BROADCAST SCHEDULE. SUBJECT TO CHANGE. MEET WEBSITE HERE.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022
TIMEDIVISIONRACETIMEDIVISIONRACE
 
5:00pmWHITE / REDNOVICE BOYS 3:50pmGOLD / BLUENOVICE BOYS
5:20pmWHITE / REDNOVICE GIRLS4:10pmGOLD / BLUENOVICE GIRLS
5:40pmWHITEFROSH BOYS4:30pmGOLDFROSH BOYS
5:52pmREDJV GIRLS4:42pmBLUEJV GIRLS
6:04pmWHITESOPH BOYS4:54pmGOLDSOPH BOYS
6:16pmREDFROSH GIRLS5:06pmBLUEFROSH GIRLS
6:28pmWHITEJUNIOR BOYS5:18pmGOLDJUNIOR BOYS
6:40pmREDSOPH GIRLS5:30pmBLUESOPH GIRLS
6:52pmWHITESENIOR BOYS5:42pmGOLDSENIOR BOYS
7:04pmREDFROSH BOYS5:54pmBLUEFROSH BOYS
7:16pmWHITEJV GIRLS6:06pmGOLDJV GIRLS
7:28pmREDSOPH BOYS6:18pmBLUESOPH BOYS
7:40pmWHITEFROSH GIRLS6:30pmGOLDFROSH GIRLS
7:52pmREDJUNIOR BOYS6:42pmBLUEJUNIOR BOYS
8:04pmWHITESOPH GIRLS6:54pmGOLDSOPH GIRLS
8:16pmREDSENIOR BOYS7:06pmBLUESENIOR BOYS
8:28pmWHITEVARSITY GIRLS-A7:18pmGOLDVARSITY GIRLS-A
8:40pmREDVARSITY BOYS-A7:30pmBLUEVARSITY BOYS-A
8:52pmWHITEVARSITY GIRLS-B7:42pmGOLDVARSITY GIRLS-B
9:04pmREDVARSITY BOYS-B7:54pmBLUEVARSITY BOYS-B
9:16pmWHITEVARSITY BOYS-A8:06pmGOLDVARSITY BOYS-A
9:28pmREDVARSITY GIRLS-A8:18pmBLUEVARSITY GIRLS-A
9:40pmWHITEVARSITY BOYS-B8:30pmGOLDVARSITY BOYS-B
9:52pmREDVARSITY GIRLS-B8:42pmBLUEVARSITY GIRLS-B
FEATURED RACES
  8:54pmVARSITY GIRLS RATED
9:14pmVARSITY BOYS RATED
9:34pmBOB DAY’S GIRLS SWEEPSTAKES
9:54pmDOUG SPECK’S BOYS SWEEPSTAKES
