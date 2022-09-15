The 2022 Woodbridge Cross Country Classic will be streamed live from Irvine, California on Thursday and Friday, September 15-16 and fans cans watch all the coverage with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account. Watch Live Here
Live results and updates from the two-day meet will also be available online and you can Get the Live Results Here. The live broadcast and on-demand videos after the event will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS access and you can get your account by signing up here.
The live streaming broadcast of the 2022 Woodbridge XC Classic will begin at 8:00 pm ET with the boys’ Red/White Novice race, followed by the girls’ Red/White Novice race at 5:20 pm ET. Each day’s broadcast will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled first race of the day and untl the end of the event.
Several teams from across the United States will be in action over the two days at Great Park in Irvine, including Newbury Park and Flower Mound,
The Woodbridge XC Classic Schedule
|MEET AND BROADCAST SCHEDULE. SUBJECT TO CHANGE. MEET WEBSITE HERE.
|THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
|FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022
|TIME
|DIVISION
|RACE
|TIME
|DIVISION
|RACE
|5:00pm
|WHITE / RED
|NOVICE BOYS
|3:50pm
|GOLD / BLUE
|NOVICE BOYS
|5:20pm
|WHITE / RED
|NOVICE GIRLS
|4:10pm
|GOLD / BLUE
|NOVICE GIRLS
|5:40pm
|WHITE
|FROSH BOYS
|4:30pm
|GOLD
|FROSH BOYS
|5:52pm
|RED
|JV GIRLS
|4:42pm
|BLUE
|JV GIRLS
|6:04pm
|WHITE
|SOPH BOYS
|4:54pm
|GOLD
|SOPH BOYS
|6:16pm
|RED
|FROSH GIRLS
|5:06pm
|BLUE
|FROSH GIRLS
|6:28pm
|WHITE
|JUNIOR BOYS
|5:18pm
|GOLD
|JUNIOR BOYS
|6:40pm
|RED
|SOPH GIRLS
|5:30pm
|BLUE
|SOPH GIRLS
|6:52pm
|WHITE
|SENIOR BOYS
|5:42pm
|GOLD
|SENIOR BOYS
|7:04pm
|RED
|FROSH BOYS
|5:54pm
|BLUE
|FROSH BOYS
|7:16pm
|WHITE
|JV GIRLS
|6:06pm
|GOLD
|JV GIRLS
|7:28pm
|RED
|SOPH BOYS
|6:18pm
|BLUE
|SOPH BOYS
|7:40pm
|WHITE
|FROSH GIRLS
|6:30pm
|GOLD
|FROSH GIRLS
|7:52pm
|RED
|JUNIOR BOYS
|6:42pm
|BLUE
|JUNIOR BOYS
|8:04pm
|WHITE
|SOPH GIRLS
|6:54pm
|GOLD
|SOPH GIRLS
|8:16pm
|RED
|SENIOR BOYS
|7:06pm
|BLUE
|SENIOR BOYS
|8:28pm
|WHITE
|VARSITY GIRLS-A
|7:18pm
|GOLD
|VARSITY GIRLS-A
|8:40pm
|RED
|VARSITY BOYS-A
|7:30pm
|BLUE
|VARSITY BOYS-A
|8:52pm
|WHITE
|VARSITY GIRLS-B
|7:42pm
|GOLD
|VARSITY GIRLS-B
|9:04pm
|RED
|VARSITY BOYS-B
|7:54pm
|BLUE
|VARSITY BOYS-B
|9:16pm
|WHITE
|VARSITY BOYS-A
|8:06pm
|GOLD
|VARSITY BOYS-A
|9:28pm
|RED
|VARSITY GIRLS-A
|8:18pm
|BLUE
|VARSITY GIRLS-A
|9:40pm
|WHITE
|VARSITY BOYS-B
|8:30pm
|GOLD
|VARSITY BOYS-B
|9:52pm
|RED
|VARSITY GIRLS-B
|8:42pm
|BLUE
|VARSITY GIRLS-B
|FEATURED RACES
|8:54pm
|VARSITY GIRLS RATED
|9:14pm
|VARSITY BOYS RATED
|9:34pm
|BOB DAY’S GIRLS SWEEPSTAKES
|9:54pm
|DOUG SPECK’S BOYS SWEEPSTAKES