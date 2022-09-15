The 2022 Woodbridge Cross Country Classic will be streamed live from Irvine, California on Thursday and Friday, September 15-16 and fans cans watch all the coverage with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account. Watch Live Here

Live results and updates from the two-day meet will also be available online and you can Get the Live Results Here. The live broadcast and on-demand videos after the event will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS access and you can get your account by signing up here.

The live streaming broadcast of the 2022 Woodbridge XC Classic will begin at 8:00 pm ET with the boys’ Red/White Novice race, followed by the girls’ Red/White Novice race at 5:20 pm ET. Each day’s broadcast will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled first race of the day and untl the end of the event.

Several teams from across the United States will be in action over the two days at Great Park in Irvine, including Newbury Park and Flower Mound,

The Woodbridge XC Classic Schedule

MEET AND BROADCAST SCHEDULE. SUBJECT TO CHANGE. MEET WEBSITE HERE. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 TIME DIVISION RACE TIME DIVISION RACE 5:00pm WHITE / RED NOVICE BOYS 3:50pm GOLD / BLUE NOVICE BOYS 5:20pm WHITE / RED NOVICE GIRLS 4:10pm GOLD / BLUE NOVICE GIRLS 5:40pm WHITE FROSH BOYS 4:30pm GOLD FROSH BOYS 5:52pm RED JV GIRLS 4:42pm BLUE JV GIRLS 6:04pm WHITE SOPH BOYS 4:54pm GOLD SOPH BOYS 6:16pm RED FROSH GIRLS 5:06pm BLUE FROSH GIRLS 6:28pm WHITE JUNIOR BOYS 5:18pm GOLD JUNIOR BOYS 6:40pm RED SOPH GIRLS 5:30pm BLUE SOPH GIRLS 6:52pm WHITE SENIOR BOYS 5:42pm GOLD SENIOR BOYS 7:04pm RED FROSH BOYS 5:54pm BLUE FROSH BOYS 7:16pm WHITE JV GIRLS 6:06pm GOLD JV GIRLS 7:28pm RED SOPH BOYS 6:18pm BLUE SOPH BOYS 7:40pm WHITE FROSH GIRLS 6:30pm GOLD FROSH GIRLS 7:52pm RED JUNIOR BOYS 6:42pm BLUE JUNIOR BOYS 8:04pm WHITE SOPH GIRLS 6:54pm GOLD SOPH GIRLS 8:16pm RED SENIOR BOYS 7:06pm BLUE SENIOR BOYS 8:28pm WHITE VARSITY GIRLS-A 7:18pm GOLD VARSITY GIRLS-A 8:40pm RED VARSITY BOYS-A 7:30pm BLUE VARSITY BOYS-A 8:52pm WHITE VARSITY GIRLS-B 7:42pm GOLD VARSITY GIRLS-B 9:04pm RED VARSITY BOYS-B 7:54pm BLUE VARSITY BOYS-B 9:16pm WHITE VARSITY BOYS-A 8:06pm GOLD VARSITY BOYS-A 9:28pm RED VARSITY GIRLS-A 8:18pm BLUE VARSITY GIRLS-A 9:40pm WHITE VARSITY BOYS-B 8:30pm GOLD VARSITY BOYS-B 9:52pm RED VARSITY GIRLS-B 8:42pm BLUE VARSITY GIRLS-B FEATURED RACES 8:54pm VARSITY GIRLS RATED 9:14pm VARSITY BOYS RATED 9:34pm BOB DAY’S GIRLS SWEEPSTAKES 9:54pm DOUG SPECK’S BOYS SWEEPSTAKES