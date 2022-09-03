The Baker University in Kansas cross country men’s and women’s teams will open the 2022 season on Saturday morning when they host the 2022 Maple Leaf Invite meeting and you can watch live streaming coverage of the races live online at the Baldwin City Golf Course.

Fans can follow all the live results and a recap of the complete team scores and overall results on tickertiming.com For a direct link to the results please click here for men’s results and click here for the women’s results.

Athletics fans are already excited about the start of the new endurance running campaign in 2022 and the NAIA outfits are ready to kick-start the season with something encouraging. Today, the women will race over 4k at 9:00 a.m. CT and that race will be followed by the men’s 5K contest at 9:30 a.m. CT.

For all the live streaming coverage, please click the link provided here to WATCH NOW!: https://bit.ly/3mBcSfm

The race will field a small group of schools, including the home side in Baldwin City There is not be any online commentary or official announcements, but if you are looking to just watch an early cross country race this season, please log on to the link above to show your support to the participating schools and streaming platform.