The Big Half – 13.1-mile race will take place on Sunday 4 September and the race will feature Eilish McColgan and Mo Farah. Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the event this weekend and the coverage will be live on BBC iPlayer and Red Button. You can also stream on the Vitality Big Half London 2022 Live Stream on Facebook.

In the elite men’s race, Farah will be part of a very strong domestic field that will also include two former winners. Last year’s champion Jake Smith and Chris Thompson, the 2020 champion, are expected to challenge Farah for the title this weekend. The event start times in London are 08:25 BST (wheelchair races) and the men’s and women’s races at 8:30 am BST.

The field will also feature Jack Rowe, the runner-up in The Big Half 2021 and he will also be a contender along with Andy Butchart, who will make his first appearance at The Big Half this year. The 39-year-old Farah will be racing for the first time since his shocking defeat to Ellis Cross in the Vitality 10,000 on the city’s streets in May.

Commonwealth 10,000m champion and star endurance runner Eilish McColgan will aim to close out her fruitful season with a victory when she takes on defending champion Charlotte Purdue in the women’s race.

McColgan announced earlier this week that she will not compete at the London Marathon this year to take some much-needed rest, and will close out her 2022 campaign at the Big Half.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a superb season on both the track and on the road, after setting European 10km and British half-marathon records, plus adding Commonwealth Games and European Championships medals to her name.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to London to run in The Big Half after a wonderful summer of sport for me,” said McColgan earlier this month on the meeting website here.

“To be making my debut in The Big Half after winning a gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games is a dream come true.”

Returning champion Charlotte Purdue, who secured her third win at The Big Half last year and set a new women’s course record of 69:51 in the process, will be a strong challenger to McColgan along with Samantha Harrison, a two-time runner-up at The Big Half and Steph Twell, who is also a former runner-up at the event.

The Big Half 2022 Fields

ELITE MEN’S FIELD*

Mo Farah (59:07) Jake Smith (60:31) Chris Thompson (61:00) Jack Rowe (62:11) Ross Millington (62:33) Philip Sesemann (62:47) Matt Leach (62:57) Adam Craig (63:12) Omar Ahmed (63:33) Weynay Ghebresilasie (64:06) Paul Martelletti (64:18) Nicholas Torry (64:23) Joshua Grace (64:27) Charlie Hulson (64:28) Andy Butchart (70:03) Ellis Cross (Debut)

ELITE WOMEN’S FIELD*

Eilish McColgan (66:26) Charlotte Purdue (68:10) Samantha Harrison (68:12) Steph Twell (68:55) Clara Evans (70:17) Calli Thackery (72:16) Louise Small (73:47) Dani Nimmock (74:13) Emma Styles (75:08) Helen Gaunt (77:46)

ELITE MEN’S WHEELCHAIR FIELD*

David Weir (41.19) JohnBoy Smith (43.34) Danny Sidbury (51.34) Sam Kolek (51.50) Tiaan Bosch (51.51) Moatez Jomni (52.52) Michael McCabe (54.17) Matthew Clarke (57.25) Jamie Edwards (68.30) Steve Montgomery (69.10)

ELITE WOMEN’S WHEELCHAIR FIELD**

Eden Rainbow Cooper (62.37) Martyna Snopek (POL, 63.02) Liz McTernan (70.11) Claudia Burrough (75.67) Claire Danson (82.11) Ella Bouvard (90.35)

* All GBR; PBs in brackets

** All GBR unless stated; PBs in brackets