The Blackmores Sydney Marathon 2022 will take place in Australia on Sunday (18), local time, and you can watch the live stream and follow all the live results and updates of the race online. The schedule will start at 5:00 pm ET on Saturday (17) in the United States. CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE 2022 RESULTS | Watch Live on Facebook and Channel 10 in Australia.

The Blackmores Sydney Marathon 2022 is part of the World Athletics Label Road Races – Elite level series and the competitors are set to travel past several of Sydney’s most spectacular and historic landmarks including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House. The event is also a candidate race for the Abbott World Marathon Majors (Abbott WMM).

Sunday’s competition schedule in Sydney will begin with the Blackmores Half Marathon at 6.00 am local time, with the Blackmores Wheelchair Marathon set to start at 7.00 am.

Watch The Blackmores Sydney Marathon 2022 Course Video

Meanwhile, the Blackmores Sydney Marathon will get underway at 7.05 am, the Bridge Run (10km) goes off at 8.00 am and the Family Fun Run (3.5km) starts at 9.00 am. Read Also: Absa Run Your City Durban 10K results; Isaac Kipkemboi and Jesca Chelangat take titles

The Marathon race will start at Bradfield Park, Milsons Point with the finish line at Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

“The Sydney Marathon was the first marathon in Oceania to be nominated for the Abbott World Marathon Majors, and over the next three years it is expected to bring more than 70,000 visitors to NSW,” Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said of the event.

“We are working to grow the Sydney Marathon and The Blackmores Sydney Running Festival to make the harbour city an international marathon destination.”

Race day schedule time local time in Sydney

Event Start time Start cut-off

Blackmores Half Marathon 6.00 am 6.20 am

Blackmores Wheelchair Marathon 7.00 am 7.05 am

Blackmores Sydney Marathon 7.05 am 7.15 am

Blackmores Bridge Run (10km) 8.00 am 8.35 am

Blackmores Family Fun Run (3.5km) 9.00 am 9.25 am

Key Event Details

Date Sunday, 18 September 2022 Distance 42.195km (World Athletics Gold Label Marathon) Start time 7:05am (7:00am – Racing Wheelchair) Start line cut off 7:20am Start Location Bradfield Park, Milsons Point Finish Line Sydney Opera House Forecourt Course Cut Off Time 6 hours

RACE NOTE: As the Sydney Marathon is run under World Athletics rules & regulations, all official results will be based on Gun Time. Participants will receive both Gun Time and Net Time on their finisher certificates.