The Wanda Diamond League series will continue on Friday with the Brussels 2022 meeting on 2 September and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel for free!

Where to watch the Brussels 2022 Diamond League meeting

Fans in the United States can watch live coverage on NBC Sports and Peacock, while fans in Canada can watch live on CBC, UK viewers will have coverage on BBC iPlayer and BBC 3 as well as the BBC Sports website. The world field will be on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel, but please note that the YouTube live stream will not be available in all territories so please check the list below.

The international action begins at 12:25 PM ET with the men’s one-hour run, and the main program kicks off at 2:00 PM ET with the men’s 400m hurdles. Follow live results, updates, flash quotes and start lists | Re-watch – How to watch the Diamond League Brussels 2022 press conference?

Several world-class athletes are in Belgium to try and score points in their push to qualify for the series final in Zurich in a week’s time. The Brussels 2022 meeting will see a number of world and Olympic medalists and record-holders featuring and fans can be excited about what is to come on Friday.

Among the top stars scheduled to compete at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme are World and Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis, five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and world and Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir. Fraser-Pryce will take on a field that also includes world 200m champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica and USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson.

Gold medalists from the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, in July, Eleanor Patterson and Kelsey-Lee Barber are also among the star athletes slated to showcase their talents ahead of the Diamond League Final which takes place on 7 and 8 September.

Brussels 2022 Diamond League schedule

Friday, 2 September 2022

19:15 – Pole Vault Men

19:22 – Triple Jump Men

19:38 – Javelin Throw Women

19:50 – High Jump Women

20:04 – 400m Hurdles Men

20:13 – 3000m Steeplechase Women

20:33 – 200m Men

20:45 – 100m Women

20:54 – 400m Women

21:07 – 100m Hurdles Women

21:15 – 5000m Men

21:36 – 1500m Women

21:52 – 800m Men

How to watch live streaming at Brussels 2022 on TV?

Territories Broadcaster Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara Supersport (English) / Canal+ (French) Argentina TeleRed Australia Fox Sports Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania TV3 (SIA) Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia Sportklub Belgium VRT Brazil Globo / Newco – Band Sport Bulgaria A1 – Sport Max Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands Flow Sports China CCTV Czech Republic Ceska Televize Denmark NENT Finland MTV France / Monaco Sportall / AthleTV Germany Sky Deutschland Greece / Cyprus TAF / ERT India Viacom 18 Israel Charlton Italy and the Vatican City Sky / Rai Hungary MTVA Macau TDM Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Sky Mexico Netherlands Ziggo Sports / NOS New Zealand Spark Norway NRK Poland Polsat Portugal Sport TV Portugal Singapore Starhub South Korea KBS Slovakia RTV Spain Movistar Sweden C More-TV4 / SVT Switzerland SRG Thailand Cineplex / Mono Turkey Ssport United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas BBC Ukraine Sentana USA NBC Sports Vietnam SCTV Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook