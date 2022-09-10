BERLIN, Germany (September 10) —— Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the BTC Track Night Berlin 2022 on YouTube today, Saturday (10) as the main program of the event will be available worldwide for free! Live coverage will begin at 10:00 am ET and you can also follow all the live results here.

As the world’s best athletes wrap up their respective seasons, a few of the leading names will compete as part of a predicted 200m athlete-field that will see action in the 800m, 1500m, 5000m, and the DMR (Distance Medley Relay) with two heats each for male and female.

Leading the way today are global medalists Keely Hodgkinson and Jakob Ingebrigtsen who will both look to have some fun this weekend, but will remain professionals, as they seek to close out their respective campaigns with wins.

World champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will lineup in the men’s 5000m at the Berlin Track Club Stadion Lichterfelde and I am expecting an entertaining contest with several of the starters hoping to run a seasonal or close to personal bests.

Ingebrigtsen, however, who comes in with a world-leading time of 13:02.03, might not necessarily be thinking about a time today, but he could very well go quick, especially after the Norway star endurance runner clocked a 3:29.02 world lead to win the Diamond League Final 1500m title in Zürich earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Olympic and world 800m silver medalist Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson will make a rare appearance in the women’s 1500m, an event she last competed competitively back in 2017 –although she contested a mixed competition race in 2018.

At the BTC Track Night Berlin 2022 on Saturday, Hodgkinson, 20, the 2022 European 800m champion, will take on a field that also includes Cari Hughes of the USA, as well as Germany’s Nele Weßel and Fabiane Meyer.