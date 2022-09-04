BERLIN, Germany (September 4) —— The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Silver series will continue on Sunday (4) when several top athletes compete at the ISTAF Berlin 2022 and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online, as well as follow live results and updates. Click here for the full start lists. For live results please click here

Where to watch the ISTAF Berlin 2022?

Live broadcast of today’s meeting will begin at 8:20 am ET with athletes participating in the men’s and women’s 400m, 100m, 400m hurdles, 1500m, 5000m, sprint hurdles, and several field events, including the women’s discus throw and long jump and the men’s high jump and pole vault. Fans can watch live on ARD Worldwide Feed | TVP Sports in Poland | Sports Deutschland TV | ARD 1 in Germany | live results click here

World record holder and Olympic champion Karsten Warholm will lineup in the men’s 400m hurdles and he will start as the favorite to continue his impressive showing since recovering fully after the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, in July. Read more: Alison Dos Santos stuns Warholm, Benjamin at World Championships – Men’s 400m hurdles final result

Warholm enters Sunday’s race at the ISTAF Berlin 2022 on the back of a 47.12 seconds season-best performance to win the gold medal at the European Athletics Championships 2022 in Munich, earlier this month and the Norwegian will face a field that also includes 2016 European champion Yasmani Copello of Turkey.

In the sprint hurdles competitions, two-time world champion Grant Holloway of USA leads the men’s 110m hurdles field against Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France and Americans Daniel Roberts, while world champion and world record holder in the 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan of Nigeria will aim to bounce back from her second-place finish at the 2022 Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

Elsewhere, world champion in the 200m Noah Lyles will race in the men’s 100m, Kenyan young star and World Athletics U20 champion Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot will race in the men’s 1500m against Australian Charlie Hunter, while world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany goes in the women’s long jump and Olympic champion Valarie Allman of USA leads the women’s discus throw field.

Event Schedule time Central European (GMT +2)

13:10 Men – Shot Put F40/41

13:55 Women – Discus Throw

14:20 Men – High Jump

14:30 Men – Pole Vault

14:50 Women – 400m

15:05 Women – 5000m

15:25 Ceremony

15:35 Women – 100m Hurdles

15:35 Women – Long Jump

15:40 Men – Javelin Throw

15:50 Men – 110m Hurdles

16:00 Men – 400m

16:10 Men – 400m Hurdles

16:25 Men – 1500m

16:35 Women – 100m

16:45 Men – 100m