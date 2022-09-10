The 2022 Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia, will close out the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series this weekend and fans worldwide can watch all the live action on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

Follow and watch the 2022 Boris Hanzekovic Memorial

Timetable, start lists and results | A live stream of the action will be available on Saturday and Sunday in a number of territories on the World Athletics YouTube channel. | LIVE STREAM ON SATURDAY (10). A two-hour live stream of the men’s shot put, on Saturday, September 10, will start at 12:30 pm ET. READ ALSO: How to watch the BTC Track Night Berlin 2022?

This year’s event will take place over three days with action on Day 1 concluding on Friday with the women’s pole vault and men’s long jump competitions. Those results are already available here. The schedule will continue with a projected high-competitive men’s shot put on Saturday (10) before the main in-stadium program closes the event on Sunday (11).

There are several stars slated to close out their respective seasons this weekend and they will be aiming to do so on a high. Among the highlighted figures set to compete at the 2022 Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb are two-time world champion Grant Holloway and his American compatriots Joe Kovacs, Ryan Crouser and Valarie Allman. Home icon Sandra Perkovic will also be in action.

Joe Kovacs vs Ryan Crouser – More Sub-22 meter marks?

On Saturday, Kovacs and Crouser lead a very strong field in the men’s shot put as they renew their friendly, yet very competitive rivalry. Kovacs heads into this battle on Saturday in full confidence, following his huge 23.23m throw to set a new personal best and Diamond League record while beating the world record holder Ryan Crouser at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich on Wednesday (7).

Kovacs’ effort elevated him to No. 2 behind Crouser on the all-time shot put list, while his world-leading mark is also ranked third in the history of the event behind his countryman’s two biggest throws.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Valarie Allman will face off with home star Sandra Perkovic in the women’s discus, while Slovenian world champion Kristjan Ceh will compete in the men’s discus throw.

On the track on Sunday, USA’s Grant Holloway will compete in the men’s 110m hurdles against fellow countryman Freddie Crittenden, while Soufiane El Bakkali, the 3000m Steeplechase Olympic and world champion, will contest the men’s 2000m steeplechase this weekend.

Elsewhere, Commonwealth Games champion Sada Williams of Barbados and Fiordaliza Cofil from the Dominican Republic, lead a very competitive women’s 400m field, while world silver medalist Marvin Bracy of the USA will take on Kenya’s Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala in the men’s 100m dash.