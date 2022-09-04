A strong lineup has been assembled for the women’s 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova 2022 – World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level series meeting on Sunday (4). The race will feature Americans Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Twanisha ‘Tee Tee’ Terry, but the Ivory Coast star Marie-Josee Ta Lou will start as the one to beat today.

The field of 16 runners will feature seven women who have broken 11-seconds already this season, while nine of the total starters have dipped under the barrier on their best form overall with three of them owning PB faster than 10.80 seconds. READ MORE: How to watch Meeting Città di Padova 2022? –

Save READ MORE: How to watch Meeting Città di Padova 2022?

After four successive third-place finishes in post-World Athletics Championships 2022 women’s 100m races Marie-Josee Ta Lou will aim to surge to the top of the podium when takes her superb summer form into Sunday’s race at the Stadio Colbachini to battle against a very challenging field.

Ta Lou heads into the race with a lifetime best of 10.72 seconds, set when finishing third behind Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson at the 2022 Monaco Diamond League meeting.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who returned to action with a win at the 2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik, also finished fifth at the 2022 Memorial van Damme – Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday (2) in 10.93. The American has a season-best of 10.85.

Also in the start list are fellow USA sprinters Gabby Thomas, Twanisha ‘Tee Tee’ Terry, Javianne Oliver, and Teahna Daniels, along with Murielle Ahouré-Demps of the Ivory Coast, and The Bahamian Anthonique Strachan.

Meeting Città di Padova 2022 Women’s 100m Start List

Athlete Event – Country SB PB

TA LOU Marie-Josée CIV IVORY COAST 10.72 SB 10.72 PB

TERRY Twanisha USA U.S.A. 10.82 SB 10.82 PB

RICHARDSON Sha’carri USA U.S.A. 10.85 SB 10.72 PB

AHOURÉ-DEMPS Murielle CIV IVORY COAST 10.95 SB 10.78 PB

OLIVER Javianne USA U.S.A. 10.95 SB 10.95 PB

DANIELS Teahna USA U.S.A. 10.96 SB 10.83 PB

STRACHAN Antonique BAH BAHAMAS 10.98 SB 10.98 PB

THOMAS Gabrielle USA U.S.A. 11.00 SB 11.00 PB

MORRISON Natasha JAM JAMAICA 11.06 SB 10.87 PB

SHANNON Ray USA U.S.A. 11.09 SB 11.09 PB

WALLACE Shockoria JAM JAMAICA 11.09 SB 11.09 PB

GAITHER Tynia BAH BAHAMAS 11.11 SB 11.11 PB

HENDERSON Ashley USA U.S.A. 11.18 SB 10.96 PB

GARDNER English USA U.S.A. 11.23 SB 11.14 PB

CAMERON Kesheika JAM JAMAICA 11.24 SB 11.24 PB

GANDULLA Arialis POR PORTUGAL 11.45 SB 11.22 PB