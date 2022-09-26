By David Monti, @d9monti

The 2022 Bill Dellinger Invitational took place last Friday (23) with host Oregon winning both the women’s and men’s respective team titles behind a pair of solid performances across the Pine Ridge Golf Club course in Springfield. Read more: Natalie Cook opens OSU career with impressive win at 2022 Cowboy Jamboree – Women’s results, team scores

On the women’s side, the Ducks, led by top 10 finishers Harper McClain and Emilie Girard who were fourth and ninth, respectively, places five runners inside the top 16 of the 6k race to help the home team score 50 points and win the team title.

Finishing second was UC Davis which ended with 100 points with third place going to Cal St. Fullerton, also with 100 points, while Washington State was next in fourth place with 102 points and Portland rounding out the top five in 5th with 105 points.

Sierra Atkins won the women’s 6k battle with a time of 19:53.4, defeating Portland’s Laura Pellicoro who crossed at 19:58.3 and Mckaylie Caesar of Cal St. Fullerton, at 19:58.8.

On the men’s side, Oregon tallied Oregon 39 points to win the team title comfortably ahead of second place Portland on 62 points and third place UCLA, with 63 points. The top five teams were completed by fourth place Portland State on 104 points and Washington State with 120 points.

Returning All-American Aaron Bienenfeld won the men’s 8K title for the Ducks with a time of 23:41.7.

WOMEN (6 km):

Teams: 1. Oregon, 50; 2. UC Davis, 100; 3. Cal St. Fullerton, 100; 4. Washington St., 102; 5. Portland, 105; 6. Texas, 130; 7. UCLA, 138; 8. Portland State, 178.

Individual Finishers:

1. Sierra ATKINS, JR, UC Davis, 19:53.4

2. Laura PELLICORO (ITA), SO, Portland, 19:58.3

3. McKaylie CAESAR, JR, Cal St. Fullerton, 19:58.8

4. Harper MCCLAIN, SO, Oregon, 20:07.2

5. Alaina BOGGS STONE, SO, Washington St., 20:07.3

6. Caroline JEROTICH (KEN), JR, Washington St., 20:09.4

7. Brianna WEIDLER, SO, UC Davis, 20:13.1

8. Beth RAMOS, JR, Texas, 20:14.5

9. Emilie GIRARD (FRA), SR, Oregon, 20:16.8

10. Malia PIVEC, SR, Oregon, 20:21.3

11. Izzy THORNTON-BOTT (AUS), SR, Oregon, 20:28.4

12. Emma TAVELLA, SR, UCLA, 20:30.4

13. Chloe ARRIAGA, JR, UC Davis, 20:33.3

14. Alexandra BARBOUR, SR, Portland State, 20:33.5

15. Neema KIMTAI (KEN), SO, Washington St., 20:42.6

16. Maddy ELMORE, SO, Oregon, 20:46.4

17. Klaudia KAZIMIERSKA (POL), FR, Oregon, 20:49.7

18. Melissa BERRY, SR, Oregon, 20:50.7

19. Mie NIELSEN, SO, Portland, 20:51.6

20. Mia BERGMAN, SO, Cal St. Fullerton, 20:53.4

21. Nicole LOUW (RSA), JR, Oregon, 20:54.6

22. Courtney KLATT, JR, Portland, 20:55.9

23. Abby LAWRENCE, SR, Portland, 20:58.1

24. Mia KANE, SO, UCLA, 20:59.1

25. Eva RETHMEIER, SO, Cal St. Fullerton

26. Dana MCGRATH, SR, Cal St. Fullerton, 21:11.3

27. Eva JESS, SO, Texas, 21:11.5

28. Maya IRVING-MANN, SO, Portland State, 21:13.

29. Nanette NOVAK, FR, Cal St. Fullerton, 21:16.8

30. Ella NELSON, SO, Oregon, 21:19.8

31. Pietra DA SILVA, JR, Washington St. 29, 21:20.3

32. Kendall MARTIN, FR, Oregon, 21:24.1

[74 finishers]

MEN (8 km):

Teams: 1. Oregon, 39; 2. Portland, 62; 3. UCLA, 63; 4. Portland State, 104; 5. Washington St., 120; 6. Cal St. Fullerton, 145; 7. UC Davis, 195.

Individual Finishers:

1. Aaron BIENENFELD (GER), SR, Oregon, 23:41.7

2. Matt STRANGIO, Unattached, 23:45.4

3. Brian BARSAIYA, SO, Washington St., 23:46.0

4. Bradley PELOQUIN, SO, Portland, 23:46.8

5. Peter HEROLD, JR, UCLA, 23:49.8

6. Jordan MACINTOSH, SR, Portland State, 23:51.5

7. Cameron STEIN, SO, Oregon, 23:54.

8. Rona MCMAHON-STAGGS, JR, UCLA, 23:54.5

9. Michael MIRELES, JR, UCLA, 23:54.9

10. Abdinasir HUSSEIN, SO, Oregon, 23:56.6

11. Josh EDWARDS, Unattached, 23:56.7

12. Nolan HOSBEIN, FR, Portland, 23:58.2

13. Quincy NORMAN, SO, Oregon, 23:59.3

14. James GORMLEY (GBR), SR, Oregon, 23:59.8

15. Keynan ABDI, SR, Portland State, 24:02.7

16. Daniel ABDALA, Unattached, 24:03.7

17. Ahmed SADO, SO, Portland, 24:04.5

18. Alexis GARCIA, JR, Cal St. Fullerton

19. Daniel RACLE, JR, Portland, 24:09.2

20. Elliott COOK, SO, Oregon, 24:09.7

21. Caleb BROWN, SO, Oregon, 24:09.9

22. Henry MONG, SR, Portland, 24:17.9

23. Jona BODIRSKY, Unattached, 24:18.8

24. Giuliano SCASSO, SO, Oregon, 24:20.9

25. Kelvin LIMO, SO, Washington St., 24:23.5

26. Andrew MARTINEZ, FR, UCLA, 24:26.2

27. Leif SWANSON, SO, Washington St., 24:26.6

28. Jake PARKER, SO, UCLA, 24:27.6

29. Kutoven STEVENS, Unattached, 24:28.2

30. Justin HAZELL, JR, Portland, 24:28.9

31. Austin VASQUEZ, SO, UC Davis, 24:29.8

32. Andrew CASTELLON, SO, Cal St. Fullerton

33. Ben DREW, SR, Portland State, 24:34.0

34. Samuel LINGWALL, SR, Portland State, 24:35.6

35. Teddy BUCKLEY, Unattached, 24:35.8

[92 finishers]