Marie-Josee Ta Lou flashed to a meeting record time of 10.94 seconds (-1.2) to win the women’s 100m at the Meeting Città di Padova 2022, while Sha’Carri Richardson finished fourth overall. The meeting is a 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level series.

Ta Lou entered the race as the top-form sprinter and she proved to be the best in the lineup by outclassing the entire field here today to secure her first victory on the European circuit after four straight fourth-place finishes since her seventh-place finish at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, in July.

The Ivory Coast African record holder comfortably beat USA’s world 4x100m relay gold medalist Twanisha “Tee Tee” Terry who crossed the finish line second at 11.14 with Sha’Carri Richardson ending third in that section with a time of 11.25, but was fourth overall.

Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison, who won the first section of the event, collected third overall with a time of 11.22secs. Read more: Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles at ISTAF 2022 Berlin

Athlete Event – Country Mark Wind

TA LOU Marie-josée CIV IVORY COAST 10.94 MR -1.2

TERRY Twanisha USA U.S.A. 11.14 -1.2

MORRISON Natasha JAM JAMAICA 11.22 -1.1

RICHARDSON Sha’carri USA U.S.A. 11.25 -1.2

AHOURÉ-DEMPS Murielle CIV IVORY COAST 11.33 -1.2

DANIELS Teahna USA U.S.A. 11.34 -1.2

GANDULLA Arialis POR PORTUGAL 11.39 -1.1

GARDNER English USA U.S.A. 11.41 -1.1

GAITHER Tynia BAH BAHAMAS 11.42 -1.1

OLIVER Javianne USA U.S.A. 11.42 -1.2

WALLACE Shockoria JAM JAMAICA 11.44 -1.1

HENDERSON Ashley USA U.S.A. 11.44 -1.1

THOMAS Gabrielle USA U.S.A. 11.54 -1.2

CAMERON Kesheika JAM JAMAICA 11.61 -1.1

STRACHAN Antonique BAH BAHAMAS 11.66 -1.2

SHANNON Ray USA U.S.A. DNS -1.1