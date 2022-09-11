The top 2022 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile results – presented by NYRR – as Great Britain star endurance runners Jake Wightman and Laura Muir secured the men’s and women’s professional race titles on Sunday (11). Read More: Great North Run 2022 results; Jacob Kiplimo and Hellen Obiri take titles

In the men’s race, world champion Wightman led a British 1-2 finish after he held off countryman Jake Heyward to take the victory with a time of 3:49.6. Wightman, who won the 1500m gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, in July, captured his second consecutive and third overall New Balance 5th Avenue Mile title. The winning time is the 10th fastest time in event history.

His Great Britain compatriot Heyward finished in second place at 3:49.6 also, with American Sam Prakel finishing third in a time of 3:51. William Paulson of Canada (3:51) and USA’s Cole Hocker (3:51) rounded out the top five men’s finishers.

Meanwhile, Laura Muir won the professional women’s titles at the New Balance 5th Avenue Mile on her way to breaking the event record.

The European 1500m champion finished the race in first place in a time of 4:14.8 –smashing Jenny Simpson’s previous event record of 4:16.1, set in 2019.

The Olympic silver medalist got home ahead of American Eleanor Fulton in 4:18.0 with last year’s event champion Jemma Reekie of Great Britain taking third place in 4:18.3. Jamaica’s Adelle Tracey ran 4:20 for fourth, followed by Nozomi Tanaka of Japan at 4:20.

The top 2022 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile results – Men

Jake Wightman GBR 0:03:50 Jake Heyward GBR 0:03:50 Sam Prakel USA 0:03:51 William Paulson CAN 0:03:51 Cole Hocker USA 0:03:51 Geordie Beamish NZL 0:03:51 Matt Stonier GBR 0:03:52 Luis Grijalva GUA 0:03:52 Paul Ryan USA 0:03:52 Josh Kerr GBR 0:03:52 Sam Parsons GER 0:03:53 Joe Klecker USA 0:03:53 Jye Edwards AUS 0:03:54 Johnny Gregorek USA 0:03:54 Eric Holt USA 0:03:55 Andrew Coscoran IRL 0:03:55 Eric Avila USA 0:03:55 Charles Philibert-Thiboutot CAN 0:03:57 Josh Thompson USA 0:03:58 Craig Engels USA 0:03:58 Adel Mechaal ESP 0:04:00 Billy Ulrich USA 0:04:01 Thomas Moran GBR 0:04:01 John Benner USA 0:04:02 Benjamin Allen USA 0:04:03 Victor Palumbo USA 0:04:07 Liam Dee GBR 0:04:08 Diego Javier Lacamoire ARG 0:04:08 Grady Jendzejec USA 0:04:09 Ryan Jendzejec USA 0:04:10 Ben Harper USA 0:04:10 Alex Petrecca USA 0:04:12 Brandon Allen CAN 0:04:13 Ryan McGorty USA 0:04:13 Tom Moshier USA 0:04:15 Derek Gross USA 0:04:16

The top 2022 New Balance 5th Avenue Mile Results – Women

Laura Muir GBR 0:04:15 Eleanor Fulton USA 0:04:18 Jemma Reekie GBR 0:04:19 Adelle Tracey JAM 0:04:20 Nozomi Tanaka JPN 0:04:20 Sage Hurta USA 0:04:20 Helen Schlachtenhaufen USA 0:04:20 Melissa Courtney-Bryant GBR 0:04:21 Lizzie Bird GBR 0:04:22 Emma Coburn USA 0:04:23 Cory McGee USA 0:04:24 Ellie Baker GBR 0:04:25 Sinclaire Johnson USA 0:04:25 Allie Wilson USA 0:04:25 Heather MacLean USA 0:04:26 Ciara Mageean IRL 0:04:30 Hannah Nuttall GBR 0:04:30 Susan Ejore KEN 0:04:38 Mariana Borelli ARG 0:04:41 Jamie Morrissey USA 0:04:41 Josefa Quezada 0:04:42 Aisha Praught-Leer JAM 49 0:04:42 Candace Archer USA 0:04:42 Emily Pomainville USA 0:04:44 Melissa Zammitti USA 0:04:45 Izzy Seidel USA 0:04:50 Laurel Fisher USA 0:04:51 Elise Ramirez USA 0:04:52 Deirdre Martyn USA 0:04:52 Henna Rustami USA 0:04:52 Gabrielle Yatauro USA 105 0:04:52 Maria Seykora USA 0:04:53 Ellyn Atkinson USA 0:04:53 Brooke Wildermuth USA 104 0:04:53 Amanda Asaro USA 0:04:53 Becca Evans USA 0:04:54 Khia Kurtenbach USA 0:04:56 Laura Hergenrother USA 0:04:58