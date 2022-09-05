Keira D’Amato set a new course record to win the women’s race and Conner Mantz defeated a strong men’s field to win the titles at the USATF 20km Road Championships, presented by Toyota, in New Haven, on Monday (5).

In the women’s race, D’Amato crossed the finish line in 1:04:29 to improve the previous course record of 1:05:11, set by Colleen De Reuck in 1998 and win the title and fell just short of her best over the distance, at 1:04:28, set in Hardeeville, South Carolina, last December.

On Monday, Emily Sisson who battled with D’Amato before losing in the end, finished second in 1:04:35, while Nell Rojas and Annie Frisbie who pulled away in the back half of the race, ended strong in third and fourth, respectively with times of 1:07:02 and 1:07:17. Read more: Keira D’Amato, Ben Flanagan win ASICS Falmouth Road Race 2022 titles; Top 20 results

Meanwhile, defending champion Erika Kemp claimed fifth place in 1:07:44, with Sarah Pagano taking sixth at 1:07:49, followed by Elaina Tabb (1:07:57), Tristin Van Ord (1:08:20), Dakotah Lindwurm (1:08:29) and Maggie Montoya (1:08:36).

The men’s race, in the meantime, went to Conner Mantz, who finished strong in the latter stages of the contest to clock 59:08, improving one spot from his runner-up USATF 8 km Championship finish in July.

Leonard Korir was second in New Haven in 59:13, with Sam Chelanga taking third place with 59:15, followed by Shadrack Kipchirchir in fourth at 59:18 and Biya Simbassa rounding out the top five with a time of 59:19.

Elsewhere, Futsum Zeinasellassie collected sixth with a time of 59:37 and he was followed by Diego Estrada (59:48), Clayton Young (59:58), Nick Randazzo (1:00:19) and Geoffrey Kipchumba (1:01:15).

USATF 20km Road Championships Results

Women’s 20K Final

Results

PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS

1 Keira D’Amato 1:04:29 CR

2 Emily Sisson 1:04:35

3 Nell Rojas 1:07:02

4 Annie Frisbie 1:07:17

5 Erika Kemp 1:07:44

6 Sarah Pagano 1:07:49

7 Elaina Tabb 1:07:57

8 Tristin Van Ord 1:08:20

9 Dakotah Lindwurm 1:08:29

10 Maggie Montoya 1:08:36

11 Kim Conley 1:09:10

12 Kate Sanborn 1:09:23

13 Amy Davis 1:09:36

14 Molly Grabill 1:09:45

15 Sarah Sellers 1:09:59

16 Andrea Pomaranski 1:10:11

17 Katja Goldring 1:10:23

18 Maegan Krifchin 1:10:56

19 Molly Bookmyer 1:11:22

20 Regan Rome 1:11:43

21 Sakiko Minagawa 1:13:00

22 Joanna Stephens 1:13:02

23 Jane Miller 1:16:30

24 Caitlin McGinley 1:16:42

25 Anna Shields 1:17:39

26 Suzie Clinchy 1:19:13

27 Frankie Brillante 1:20:58

DNF Bridget Belyeu

DNF Elena Hayday

DNF Paige Stoner

DNF Andrea Toppin

DNF Sara Vaughn

DNS Lauren Hurley

Men’s 20K Final

Results

PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS

1 Conner Mantz 59:08

2 Leonard Korir 59:13

3 Sam Chelanga 59:15

4 Shadrack Kipchirchir 59:18

5 Biya Simbassa 59:19

6 Futsum Zeinasellassie 59:37

7 Diego Estrada 59:48

8 Clayton Young 59:58

9 Nick Randazzo 1:00:19

10 Geoffrey Kipchumba 1:01:15

11 James Quattlebaum 1:01:30

12 Paul Hogan 1:01:34

13 Johnny Crain 1:01:45

14 Stan Linton 1:01:52

15 Joel Reichow 1:02:07

16 Kevin Lewis 1:02:31

17 Jonas Hampton 1:02:37

18 Matt McDonald 1:03:03

19 John Raneri 1:03:09

20 Ryan Mahalsky 1:03:38

21 Nadir Yusuf 1:04:10

22 Alec Sandusky 1:04:45

23 Christopher May 1:06:06

24 Nick Golebiowski 1:06:13

25 Ben Lanza 1:06:56 (1:06:55.070)

26 Josh Coakley 1:06:56 (1:06:55.920)

27 Ross Campbell 1:07:37

28 Sean Luzzi 1:09:26

29 Jerry Greenlaw 1:10:21

DNF Sean Daugherty

DNF David Haines

DNF Dylan Hernandez

DNF Robert Stone

DNF Terry Tossman

DNS Justin Garrard

DNS Dylan Gearinger

DNS Timothy Gill

DNS Frankline Tonui

