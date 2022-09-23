The following are the results from the Coast-to-Coast 2022 Battle in Beantown, which took place at Franklin Park in Boston on Friday, 23 September. After placing five runners in the top six finishers, Virginia comfortably secured the men’s team title, while the Cavaliers also won the women’s team crown with a well-balanced performance. Read More: How to follow the 2022 Cowboy Jamboree? – Oklahoma State Cross Country

In the men’s 8k team battle, Virginia tallied 20 points to capture the crown easily with a team performance that averaged 23:56 over the course and all the finishers clocking under 24 minutes. Dartmouth was a distant second place with 98 points with Northeastern rounding out the top three places with a score of 103 points. Yale with 139pts and Youngstown State with 164 completed the top five.

Virginia also won the women’s overall team title after placing five runners in the top 11 finishers. The Cavaliers ended the competition with 27 points to take the top podium spot and were followed by Northeastern on 97pts, and Dartmouth in third place with 113 points.

Individually, Alexander Korczynski of Northeastern won the men’s 8k race with a time of 23:52, beating Virginia’s Yasin Sado (23:53), Justin Wachtel (23:55), Jack Eliason (23:56), Rohann Asfaw (23:57), and Will Anthony (23:57).

Elizabeth Mancini of La Salle completed the five-kilometer course with a time of 17:03 and was followed home by Virginia’s Margot Appleton (17:12), and Camryn Menninger (17:12) Eleanor Mancini of La Salle (17:28), and Esther Seeland of Virginia (17:28).

Men’s Team Results

20 Virginia ( 23:56 1:59:38 0:04)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 2 Yasin Sado 23:53

2 3 Justin Wachtel 23:55

3 4 Jack Eliason 23:56

4 5 Rohann Asfaw 23:57

5 6 Will Anthony 23:57

6 ( 8) Wes Porter 23:59

7 ( 9) Derek Johnson 23:59

98 Dartmouth ( 24:32 2:02:39 1:06)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 7 Will Daley 23:58

2 10 Jake Winslow 24:12

3 20 Albert Velikonja 24:41

4 23 Eric Sankey 24:44

5 38 Mac Hadden 25:04

6 ( 43) Declan O’Scannlain 25:10

7 ( 56) Eric Gibson 25:24

103 Northeastern ( 24:39 2:03:14 1:08)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 1 Alexander Korczynski 23:52

2 16 Matthew Schaefer 24:34

3 24 Patrick Mullen 24:50

4 30 Benjamin Godish 24:58

5 32 Patrick Cantlon 25:00

6 ( 49) Patrick Cullen 25:18

7 ( 55) Kyle Sarney 25:22

139 Yale ( 24:53 2:04:23 0:22)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 21 Leo Brewer 24:41

2 22 Braden King 24:43

3 26 Kenan Pala 24:55

4 33 Owen Karas 25:01

5 37 Calvin Katz 25:03

6 ( 79) Austin Montini 26:06

7 ( 87) Liam Garrett 26:14

164 Youngstown St. ( 24:52 2:04:19 1:06)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 11 Hunter Christopher 24:13

2 14 Chase Easterling 24:25

3 36 Ryan Meadows 25:03

4 51 Thomas Caputo 25:19

5 52 Tyler Clark 25:19

6 ( 64) Tyler Coon 25:44

7 ( 83) Keegan Barnette 26:11

185 Boston University ( 25:05 2:05:23 0:21)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 25 Michael Hagan 24:53

2 31 Parker Schneider 24:59

3 41 Freddy Collins 25:08

4 42 Marcel Aubry 25:09

5 46 Charlie Hammel 25:14

6 ( 50) Moritz Ebbeskotte 25:18

7 ( 53) Alec Block 25:22

203 Syracuse ( 25:07 2:05:32 1:37)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 12 Silas Derfel 24:19

2 15 Karl Winter 24:27

3 35 Kamari Miller 25:02

4 66 Kevin Robertson 25:48

5 75 Matthew Dragon 25:56

6 ( 77) Patrick Malone 25:57

208 Monmouth ( 25:10 2:05:48 0:27)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 27 Declan McDonnell 24:55

2 39 Louis Dilaurenzio 25:06

3 40 Sebastien Reed 25:08

4 48 Tyler Clifford 25:17

5 54 Stone Caraccio 25:22

6 ( 84) Jared Taylor 26:13

7 ( 97) Holden Betz 26:46

249 Rhode Island ( 25:22 2:06:49 1:38)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 18 Ben Fleischer 24:35

2 29 Eric Zulkofske 24:57

3 45 Tyler Rubush 25:11

4 71 Lars Hogne 25:53

5 86 Cole Baker 26:13

6 ( 91) Nathan Masi 26:19

269 Bucknell ( 25:28 2:07:20 1:30)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 13 Samuel Whittaker 24:22

2 58 Bobby Lynam 25:32

3 63 Noah Martin 25:43

4 67 Peter Sorensen 25:51

5 68 Grayson Crockett 25:52

6 ( 70) Domenic Campagna 25:52

7 ( 74) Ben Santos 25:55

305 Maine ( 25:41 2:08:25 2:06)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 17 Alec Troxell 24:34

2 19 Evan Thornton-Sherm 24:38

3 81 Fisher Macklin 26:07

4 92 Lucas Bergeron 26:26

5 96 Connor Daigle 26:40

6 (100) Myles Quirion 27:08

7 (102) James Fahey 27:36

307 Harvard ( 25:37 2:08:05 0:57)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 44 Shane Brosnan 25:10

2 59 Noah Ward 25:33

3 60 Caleb Moore 25:35

4 62 Andrew Avila 25:40

5 82 Ben Shryock 26:07

6 ( 98) Pierce Cousins 26:55

7 (101) Jack McDonough 27:24

316 Brown ( 25:42 2:08:30 1:17)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 28 Evan Sherman 24:56

2 61 Sam Colton 25:35

3 69 Jason Markopoulos 25:52

4 73 Justin Hickey 25:54

5 85 John Farrell 26:13

6 ( 93) Gabe Cannavo 26:30

317 Boston College ( 25:40 2:08:19 0:41)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 47 Will Purnell 25:16

2 57 William Levy 25:27

3 65 Andrew Healey 25:46

4 72 John Fitzpatrick 25:53

5 76 John Carter 25:57

6 ( 90) Edward Sullivan 26:17

7 ( 94) John Wacker 26:30

369 Vermont ( 25:56 2:09:38 1:16)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 34 Andrew Crompton 25:01

2 78 Owen Amsden 25:59

3 80 Dillon Jensen 26:06

4 88 Steve O’Driscoll 26:15

5 89 Jacob Trembley 26:17

6 ( 95) Davis Cote 26:31

7 ( 99) James Cilwik 26:57

Women’s Team Results

27 Virginia ( 17:24 1:26:56 0:23)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 2 Margot Appleton 17:12

2 3 Camryn Menninger 17:12

3 5 Esther Seeland 17:28

4 7 Sophie Atkinson 17:29

5 10 Anna Workman 17:35

6 ( 12) Mia Barnett 17:37

7 ( 21) Linnaea Kavulich 18:00

97 Northeastern ( 17:54 1:29:28 0:47)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 6 Abigail Hassman 17:29

2 14 Tessa McClain 17:44

3 19 Ava Duggan 17:55

4 24 Isa Meyers 18:04

5 34 Azza Borovicka-Swan 18:16

6 ( 47) Vivian McMahon 18:29

7 ( 67) Nora Blodgett 18:47

113 Dartmouth ( 17:59 1:29:53 0:40)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 8 Corinne Robitaille 17:31

2 20 Katherine Strong 17:58

3 26 Emma Kerimo 18:06

4 28 Caroline Livingston 18:07

5 31 Emily Levonas 18:11

6 ( 49) Steph Finley 18:30

7 ( 52) Madeleine Locher 18:33

170 La Salle ( 18:01 1:30:05 1:57)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 1 Elizabeth Mancini 17:03

2 4 Eleanor Mancini 17:28

3 16 Christine Mancini 17:46

4 68 Jerika Lufrano 18:48

5 81 Maeve Gimbert 19:00

6 ( 94) Julia Flood 19:13

7 (125) Jenna Webb 20:15

170 Gonzaga ( 18:12 1:30:59 0:56)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 13 Kristen Garcia 17:41

2 18 Sadie Tuckwood 17:53

3 35 Alicia Anderson 18:18

4 48 Caramia Mestler 18:30

5 56 Brittney Hansen 18:37

6 ( 65) Makenna Edwards 18:45

7 ( 77) Kate Donaldson 18:56

190 Syracuse ( 18:19 1:31:32 0:29)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 27 Justus Holden-Betts 18:06

2 32 Reilly Zink 18:11

3 38 Kensey May 18:20

4 39 Shona McCulloch 18:20

5 54 Emily Nugent 18:35

6 ( 79) Shanley Koekemoer 18:59

7 (118) Olivia Shattuck 19:46

219 Boston College ( 18:21 1:31:43 1:15)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 9 Roshni Singh 17:34

2 22 Katherine Mitchell 18:00

3 55 Weronika Lewna 18:36

4 64 Molly Fitzpatrick 18:44

5 69 Kayla Schramm 18:49

6 ( 90) Miriam Ruoff 19:09

7 ( 93) Ella Whitman 19:13

224 Harvard ( 18:21 1:31:41 1:50)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 11 Penelope Salmon 17:35

2 15 Kristin Otervik 17:46

3 42 Eloise Freitag 18:25

4 51 Molly Malague 18:30

5 105 Shaked Leibovitz 19:25

6 (119) Cristina Demeo 19:47

248 Quinnipiac ( 18:30 1:32:30 1:23)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 23 Emily Young 18:01

2 30 Liv Distefano 18:09

3 40 Rachel St. Germain 18:21

4 53 Alessandra Zaffina 18:35

5 102 Marisa Keiser 19:24

6 (110) Alison Diclemente 19:37

7 (111) Grace Michaud 19:38

252 Santa Clara ( 18:32 1:32:38 0:54)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 25 Kinsey Hall 18:05

2 43 Abbey Meck 18:25

3 46 Irene Nagasaka 18:29

4 58 Jj Escalera 18:40

5 80 Maiya Fujiwara 18:59

6 ( 83) Brianna McInnis 19:01

7 ( 84) Kaylee Volner 19:01

270 Yale ( 18:35 1:32:54 0:34)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 37 Samantha Friborg 18:19

2 45 Claire Archer 18:28

3 50 Miranda Lorsbach 18:30

4 63 Kylie Goldfarb 18:44

5 75 Carmel Fitzgibbon 18:53

6 ( 82) Linde Fonville 19:00

7 (106) Sophia Karperos 19:27

305 Boston University ( 18:41 1:33:25 1:06)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 29 Veronica Kriss 18:07

2 36 Vera Sjoberg 18:18

3 72 Olivia Dodds 18:51

4 76 Addison Schmidt 18:56

5 92 Candace Tytler 19:13

6 ( 96) Rachel McKinnon 19:16

7 ( 98) Sammy Seabury 19:17

316 Bucknell ( 18:44 1:33:40 0:45)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 41 Caryn Rippey 18:25

2 44 Mia Bellucci 18:26

3 66 Abigail Paczewski 18:46

4 74 Ally Clarke 18:53

5 91 Laura Sakol 19:10

6 ( 99) Keeley Misutka 19:17

7 (101) Asta Rustad 19:20

338 Monmouth ( 18:49 1:34:01 0:19)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 60 Isabella Leak 18:43

2 61 Ashley Navarro 18:43

3 62 Josie Wilson 18:43

4 70 Marisa Kilgarriff 18:50

5 85 McKenzie Delahanty 19:02

6 ( 95) Sydney Todd 19:16

7 (107) Jaclyn Martinelli 19:28

394 Youngstown St. ( 18:59 1:34:53 1:53)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 17 Morgan Cole 17:48

2 71 Mackenzie Scott 18:50

3 89 Carly Hall 19:09

4 104 Aiamyia Dudley 19:25

5 113 Molly Hopple 19:41

6 (124) Ashley Ventimiglia 20:11

7 (126) Malena Cybak 20:16

432 Brown ( 19:07 1:35:33 0:41)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 73 Emily Mrakovcic 18:52

2 78 Isolde McManus 18:57

3 86 Maxine Montoya 19:04

4 87 Julia Antony 19:07

5 108 Emma Madgic 19:33

6 (109) Sarah Reichheld 19:34

7 (112) Grace Dorantes 19:38

447 Vermont ( 19:12 1:35:57 1:31)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 33 Jane Leighton 18:13

2 97 Clare Kelly 19:17

3 100 Andie Cornish 19:19

4 103 Hope Tyska 19:24

5 114 Emma Hastings-Crumm 19:44

6 (116) Claire MacDonald 19:44

7 (123) Ava Johnson 19:59

490 St. John’s ( 19:41 1:38:22 2:07)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 57 Claire Cushing 18:40

2 59 Ezgi Yasar 18:41

3 117 Ana Markovina 19:46

4 127 Hannah Huleatt 20:28

5 130 Gabriella Caronia 20:47

6 (131) Jenna D’Onofrio 21:23

7 (132) Tiffany-Ann Matturro 21:44

566 Maine ( 19:44 1:38:40 0:51)

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

1 88 Lydia Gilmore 19:08

2 115 Rachel Hodge 19:44

3 120 Marlee Yoder 19:51

4 121 Jaymie Sidaway 19:58

5 122 Anna Folley 19:59

6 (128) Alexa Brennan 20:28

7 (129) Kayla Raymond 20:36