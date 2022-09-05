All 32 Wanda Diamond League champions will be crowned this week, with six finals taking place at a city event at Zurich’s iconic Sechseläutenplatz on Wednesday (7) evening before the remaining 26 make up a bumper program at the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday (8).

The entry lists for the season finale have now been published, with a whole host of world and Olympic champions hoping to secure the last global title of the summer season. Read more: Watch video highlights Shericka Jackson beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Brussels

Click here to see the full entry lists for the Wanda Diamond League Final.

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is eyeing a fifth career Diamond League title as she takes on fellow Jamaican and World Championships medallist Shericka Jackson in the 100m.

Jackson will be aiming for a Diamond Trophy double as she also lines up in the 200m, an event which will also see Americans Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton go head to head in the men’s race.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, reigning world and Diamond League champion Tobi Amusan will be the favorite to take the title, while Sweden’s pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis will also be defending his title in the men’s pole vault.

Norwegian middle and long distance star Jakob Ingebrigtsen is hoping to get his hands on the Diamond Trophy for the first time in the men’s 1500m, while Ukrainian star Yaroslava Mahuchikh is also eyeing her first Diamond League title in the women’s high jump.

The Wanda Diamond League comprises 13 of the best invitational track and field meetings in the world. The meetings are spread across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, and make up the top tier of World Athletics’ global one-day meeting competition structure.

