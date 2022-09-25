Did you miss the BMW Berlin Marathon 2022 live stream on Sunday morning? Well, don’t worry, you can watch an abbreviated highlighted video replay of the race as marathon king Eliud Kipchoge lowered his own world record and Tigist Assefa impressed in only her second competitive marathon race.

Kipchoge started fast and managed to hold on to his early advantage on the clock on his way to clocking 2:01:09 on Sunday –slicing exactly 30 seconds off of his previous world record of 2:01:39, set at the same race in 2018. Read more: 2022 BMW Berlin Marathon results; Eliud Kipchoge smashed world record!

For the fans who missed the the BMW Berlin Marathon 2022 live stream, which went off early on Sunday morning in the United States, you can watch the replay via FloTrack YouTube highlights below. Kipchoge, who won his fourth Berlin Marathon title, was delighted with his world record performance on the day and he tweeted his response.

“Limits are there to be broken. By you and me together. I can say that I am beyond happy today that the official world record is once again faster,” the Kenya wrote on his official Twitter account after the race. “Thank you to all the runners in the world that inspire me every day to push myself.”

He also added: “Berlin, I cannot express my gratitude enough. From the organization to the fans but also all the participants today who all won their own race today. To my family, @nnrunningteam teammates and staff, and all my sponsors who support me endlessly.”

After the race, Nike tweeted: “Only @EliudKipchoge is faster than himself. Congratulations on beating your own world record in Berlin and pushing us all to reimagine our limits.”

Tigist Assefa was also in great form on Sunday, winning the women’s race with a sensational time of 2:15:37 to become the third-fastest performer in history. The Ethiopian who was running her second marathon took nearly 20 minutes off her previous personal best.

Photo courtesy of NN Running Team