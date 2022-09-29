The 2022 Chile Pepper Festival will take place from Friday 30, September to Saturday, 1 October, and fans can watch the live streaming and follow live and updated results from this cross country meet online for free! The 2022 Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival will be broadcast live from Fayetteville, AR via RunnerSpace.com. Read More: Oregon sweeps 2022 Bill Dellinger Invitational – results and team scores

The live stream and on-demand videos from the 34th edition of the annual event will be available free of charge as participants compete in distances ranging from one-mile runs up to 10 kilometers races. Watch Live Here | Watch on-demand videos here. | College Alphabetical Race Assignments 2022 | College Men’s Box Assignments 2022 | College Women’s Box Assignments 2022

Among the top teams competing this year are NCAA Division I outfits; Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts, and Kansas State, along with several DII, DIII, JUCO, and NAIA schools, including Missouri Southern State, Oklahoma City University, Dallas Baptist University, Butler Community College and Oklahoma Baptist University.

This year’s schedule will see the collegiate women’s kicking things off in the “Prairie Fire Pepper” 5K at 3:15 pm, followed by the men’s collegiate “Prairie Fire Pepper” 8K at 3:45 pm. At 4:30 pm the college women’s 5K race will get underway, followed by “McDonnell Memorial” College Men’s 8K at 5:00 pm, before the schedule on Friday closes out at 6:30 pm with the “Tom Lewis 1 Mile Pepper Dash” (Now open to all ages!). The award for the collegiate races will take place at 6:00 pm.

Those competing on Saturday can begin picking up packets for the 10K runners at 6:00 am before the “Godpepper” 10K (Open Citizen Run) gets going at 7:30 am. High School, & Junior High athletes will also be in action on Saturday’s second day and coaches can pick up their packets at 7:30 am and 9:00 am, respectively.

The 2022 Chile Pepper Festival Schedule

Schedule – Friday, September 30th

2:00 to 5:00 PM Packet Pickup College Teams Only

3:15 PM – Women’s Collegiate “Prairie Fire Pepper” 5K

3:45 PM – Men’s Collegiate “Prairie Fire Pepper” 8K

4:30 PM College Women’s 5K

5:00 PM “McDonnell Memorial” College Men’s 8K

6:00 PM Awards

6:30 PM “Tom Lewis 1 Mile Pepper Dash” (Now open to all ages!)

Schedule – Saturday, October 1st

6:00 AM Packet Pick Up starts for 10K runners

7:30 AM The “Godpepper” 10K (Open Citizen Run)

7:30 AM Packet Pick Up starts for High School runners

9:00 AM Packet Pick Up starts for Junior High runners

9:00 AM Senior High Girl’s “El Caliente” (Varsity-5K)

9:45 AM Senior High Boy’s “El Caliente” (Varsity-5K)

10:15 AM Senior High Girl’s Open (5K)

11:00 AM Senior High Boy’s Open (5K)

11:45 AM Awards Ceremony High School

11:30 AM Junior High Girls Open (5K)

12:15 PM Junior High Boys Open (5K)

12:45 PM Awards Ceremony Junior High