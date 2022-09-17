The 2022 Copenhagen Half Marathon takes place on Sunday (18) local time in Denmark, and fans can watch live streaming coverage of this 2022 World Athletics Label Road Race – Elite level event via a number of streaming platforms, including RunnerSpace.com. Watch LIVE Here | Click here for the course map

For fans in the United States, the race takes place on Sunday (18) at 5:15 am ET and it will be broadcast live at RunJumpThrow.com. For viewers with a USA and Canadian IP address, RunnerSpace.com will be providing live and exclusive broadcast in those areas and you can access the coverage with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account.

Remember, all other viewers can watch on RunJumpThrow.com. The live webcast and on-demand videos for the entirety of the event will only be available with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription (please sign up here). Please Also Read: How to watch the Blackmores Sydney Marathon 2022?

Watch The 2022 Copenhagen Half Marathon Course Map

In addition, Eurosport 2, Discovery+, and NRK TV channel in Norway will also broadcast the television coverage of the 2022 Copenhagen Half Marathon, while a complete list of broadcasters can be found on the Copenhagen half marathon official website here. Please also use the official event App here to follow additional results and updates of the race.

Race timing

Race timing service is provided by Ultimate Sport Service by means of a timing chip incorporated in the bib number. The timing chip is located on the backside of the bib number. It may not be removed nor bent. It is not possible to use your own timing chip.

PHOTO: Copenhagen Half Marathon